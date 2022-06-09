LINCOLN – Lincoln has taken a giant leap closer to converting its stock of streetlights into energy-efficient LEDs.
The town has lingered behind other Rhode Island communities in its streetlight conversion, but the effort may be finished by the end of the year if all goes as planned, Town Administrator Phil Gould said on Monday.
Lincoln is finalizing an agreement to purchase the entire stock of lights from National Grid, which Gould anticipates taking a few months to half a year to finish. Once the purchasing agreement is in place, the town will use rebates from National Grid and other entities to help pay the LED light replacement.
The town is moving forward with the nonprofit PRISM Streetlights on the conversion after entering a three-way bid for the services with Woonsocket and Smithfield.
Lincoln will be among the last communities to convert to LED. Gould anticipates the actual conversion process will take around four to six months to complete. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he said the town may be completely changed-over to LED by the end of 2022, or early next year at the latest.
There are around 2,800 streetlights in Lincoln, and the plan is to convert almost all of them to LED. There are a few parts of town where officials may consider dropping one or two lights, but Gould said he’s not expecting significant changes to the inventory.
“The good thing about the LED lights is that we’ll have the ability to change the level of illumination, the hours, things like that,” Gould said, noting that the new lights can be controlled remotely.
He anticipates the conversion to LED streetlights will save the town close to $400,000 annually in energy savings.
