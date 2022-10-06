LINCOLN – Facing five opponents, Phil Gould won an overwhelming victory in his inaugural campaign for town administrator last September. One year later, as he makes a bid for re-election, only one of those opponents, a perennial one, remains.
John Cullen is calling his campaign to unseat Gould his “Socrates campaign,” promising to “ask the all-important questions to get answers on how your tax dollars are spent.”
“I’m proud to say this is my 25th race,” said Cullen, who has won two primaries in his history as a candidate. “All of my races are important, not for me but for my community and my fellow citizens and taxpayers. If I don’t win, I’m still their advocate and I’m always working to protect my town.”
Like Socrates, Cullen promised to ask the hard questions and to make the powerful uncomfortable, something he’s done his entire political career “since my first run in 1978,” he said.
“As an elected official you’re a servant. I don’t hear people calling themselves that anymore. You don’t get elected to have a little crown on your head,” he said.
Gould said he’s feeling confident in his ability to continue to lead Lincoln. He earned more than 63 percent of the vote in 2021. Cullen earned 2.8 percent.
“When I entered into the race a year ago I was running on my credentials, experience, knowledge and ideas for making improvements in town. A lot has changed in the last year, and I now have a body of work as town administrator that I’m really proud of,” Gould said. “It’s been a fast year, but made some significant progress forward for the town,”
Asked if he feels he’s proven himself as the town’s leader, he said, “100 percent.”
He said the accomplishments he’s most proud of achieving in the last year include:
• Setting funds aside to update the town’s comprehensive plan, an effort he said is overdue.
• Various infrastructure improvements and hiring a company to conduct a road and sidewalk assessment to help make data-driven decisions on projects.
• Making progress toward changing the town’s street lights to LED and negotiating with the electric company on the cost of the conversion.
• Updating the town’s litter/illegal dumping ordinance, installing cameras and enacting stricter punishments for violators.
• Replacing DPW vehicles, including plows.
• Embracing social media and launching a town website.
“A big part of my first year in office was identifying things that needed improvement right away,” he said.
While Gould said he is proud of the progress he’s made, Cullen was critical of the administrator’s leadership. Hesaid he has a long history of fighting for the taxpayers and wanting a stronger voice in the town’s decisions. “Leadership,” he said, is what sets him apart from Gould.
“Leadership is the key. I’ve shown it my entire life, not only in my own political career but as a citizen,” he said, noting that he worked for Sen. Jimmy Costello as a high school student. “I’m committed to good government. I’ve been doing this since I was a teenager and I never stopped.”
He accused Gould of showing “failures of leadership” on recent issues, including his handling of the community garden lawsuit and accusations against a school board member John Picozzi.
On the first, he accused Gould of putting a gag order on gardeners and said a town administrator should never limit free speech. On the latter issue, he said Gould shouldn’t have released the accuser’s name to the public if they wanted to remain anonymous.
Gould denied putting a gag order on anyone, and said he wouldn’t release someone’s name publicly without explicit permission. He wouldn’t comment further on the ongoing matters, beyond saying it’s “shortsighted” for Cullen to call those two issues into question during the election.
Cullen said some of his top priorities would be:
• To focus on charter changes giving residents the right to vote on the town budget at an all-day referendum. The present model of “barely a hundred voters passing $90 million-plus budgets is an annual scandal,” he said.
• Advocating for eight-year term limits.’
• Moving forward with his lawsuit filed with the R.I. Supreme Court, he said, “to find out why our town officials gave a $4.25 million no-bid contract to SMMA relating to the LHS renovation fiasco.”
• Investigate government spending in town, specifically why Lincoln’s operating costs are $3 million more than Smithfield. Education costs are $60 million compared to Smithfield’s $41 million, he said.
• To continue to fight for a better casino deal, bringing in a higher percentage of revenues to support the town as a host community.
Both candidates called themselves team players, but with different approaches.
Cullen, who is running as a Republican, has launched previous campaigns as a Democrat and an independent.
Asked about his party changes, Cullen said his great-grandfather was a founder of the Democratic party in R.I. during the Civil War era, and that his relatives helped grew the party to prominence over the generations. Six or so years ago, he said he felt his views no longer aligned with the Democratic party and became an independent. Cullen said he didn’t feel like he was part of a team as an independent. About two years ago he found a new home with the Republican party.
Despite most Lincoln voters being independent, they have to go with one team or another on election day, he said, adding that he’s “helping to build the Republican party in this town to show leadership.”
On the other side, Gould said he’s proud to be running as an independent, saying it’s “important to work with both major parties” for the betterment of the town.
Gould said he and his team have a proven record of commitment to the community and improving quality of life for residents.
