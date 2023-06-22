SMITHFIELD – On June 30, Floyd Graham will close the doors to his veterinary practice at Greenville Animal Hospital II for the last time after nearly five decades of carrying for pets from Smithfield and surrounding communities.
“I’m an anachronism. I’ve been around for ages,” he says.
Graham purchased the property at 24 Cedar Swamp Road 44 years ago when the previous owner wanted to retire. He moved to Greenville Animal Hospital II to run a practice under his leadership.
Graham had previously served as a veterinarian in the U.S. Army, traveling the world and working to help all types of exotic animals.
“I did that for many, many years,” he said.
Graham said he grew up on a few farms where there were animals aplenty, and he knew he wanted to be a veterinarian from a young age. His father and grandfather were both farmers. He studied pre-veterinary at the University of Rhode Island.
Of all the animals Graham has treated over the years, he said his favorite pets are Belgian cats.
“Though I like horses. I’m not averse to cows,” Graham said.
There’s always been a pet cat in the office, and the current Belgian cat will move on with one of the practice’s employees when it closes.
Graham noted that he is not very fond of birds, and does not work on reptiles.
“I work with warm-blooded animals,” he says, adding that he has mixed feelings about zoos. Some are set up to care for animals, and that’s fine, and those that participate in exotic breeding programs to keep endangered or threatened animals alive are good as well.
Graham said he decided to retire for a number of reasons, including his health, age, and his partner’s urgings. June 30 will be his last day.
“I want to leave before anyone gets sick,” he said.
After working five or six days per week, sometimes more, he said he is ready for the next chapter in his life. He said he’s going up north to relax, to the west coast to see family, and overseas to visit his daughter.
Graham thanked his patients and the pet parents who entrusted their furry loved ones to him all these years. He said he’s seen generations of families bring their pets to him, and he will miss them all. Part of what kept him going as long as he did was his good clientele, he said.
“That I’ll miss. I’ll miss the people and the pets, I’ll miss them. And my staff has been great. Most have been here a long time,” he said.
Asked how it is to watch pets live a healthy life and die, he said it is simply a part of life. Offering advice, he said the best way to help a pet live a happy, long life is relatively simple: “Love. And diet management. That’s about it. And keep the weight down. I don’t like fat animals. I’ll berate you. I’ll yell at you,” he said.
Unfortunately, said Graham, many veterinarians are not taking new clients. He said he and his employees tried to find new veterinarians for his clients, but aren’t having much luck. Since the pandemic, he said he’s not had luck finding veterinary technicians to work at his practice to stay open on the weekends.
Graham asked that anyone looking for their animal records contact the hospital by email only at greenvilleah02917@icloud.com as soon as possible, including “records request” as the subject line. Requests should receive a response within seven business days.
