WOONSOCKET – Ron Grandchamp is already the neighborhood grand champ of tomato growing, but he’s not satisfied with his personal record of 13 feet.
Grandchamp, who has lived with his wife Paulette near Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket for two decades after years living near Cumberland High School, has gotten this year’s tomato plant to about 12 feet and expects to exceed 13 feet within a week or two.
The plant survived last week’s tornadoes and everything else thrown at it this year, content to grow in the ideal conditions Grandchamp has set up for it against his house.
The key, says Grandchamp, a retired Stop & Shop employee and current delivery driver for The Valley Breeze, is to give tomato plants what they like for growth, which, among other things, is twine up to the second-floor window frame. That twine is a little longer this year, he said, giving it extra room to grow.
“Tomatoes are like vines, so you can just string them along,” he said.
The tomato variety Grandchamp says works the best for climbing is the sweet 100 cherry tomato, a hybrid type he said also tastes great.
The Grandchamps are avid gardeners, growing vegetables to eat and give to people in their neighborhood.
Grandchamp estimates that they’ll pick 300 cherry tomatoes off his one epic tomato plant this season.
The keys, he said, are to use a tomato pole and tie the plant up as it grows, and to trim all the suckers so the plant concentrates all energy on the main vine to get it to grow taller.
“If you don’t do that, it just becomes a big bush that falls over,” he said.
This year has brought a great yield, he said, and because he missed a sucker when pinching them, it ended up making a fork off the main plant.
“I kind of have two plants racing each other up the side of the house,” he said.
Grandchamp retired in 2020 after 41 years working for Stop & Shop. As the pandemic hit, he said, he dug into growing plants as a hobby, loving to eat and give away what he grew. He’s also an avid cyclist and loves placing bets at the racetrack.
The giant tomato plant is quite a conversation piece in the neighborhood, according to Grandchamp.
“Everybody laughs at it and talks about how cool it is,” he said.
The side where the plant is gets a good five hours of solid sunshine, said Grandchamp, starting about noontime, and the warmth of the day combined with the soil in the pot heating up more quickly than in the ground creates a greenhouse type of effect allowing the plant to really grow.
He does have some secrets, including using Miracle Grow and sprinkling and embedding eggshells to add calcium to the plant and help it grow a thicker trunk. Adding a tablespoon of Epsom salts, mixed in a two-gallon watering can, encourages foliage growth, he said. It’s important not to use too much Epsom salts.
“You don’t want the plant just concentrating on growing leaves,” said Grandchamp. “You need both to have the photosynthesis working positively in a good way.”
