SCITUATE – The Granite Farm Restaurant is for sale at a reduced price, according to broker Kevin Brignole of Spaulding Realty Group.
Brignole said Leslie and Al Costa-Mello are ready to sell the business, located at 50 Danielson Pike, after 21 years in the business to spend more time with their grandchildren. He said the restaurant is for sale from “soup to nuts,” including the building and the business.
Brignole said the family has been in the location for a long time and ready to retire.
“They’re tired, that’s it. They’re ready to move on,” he said.
Brignole said the restaurant was on the market for a year priced at $1 million, and the price was recently drastically reduced to attract a buyer. He said the price for everything down to the food in the pantry is $750,000.
Outside of the upstairs banquet hall, Brignole said the restaurant is around 4,000-square-feet. He said the banquet hall could be perfect for parties catered by the restaurant. The Costa-Mellos close early, and he said the bar could be expanded to increase late-night use.
He said the Granite Farm Restaurant survived COVID, and understandably, the Costa-Mellos are now ready to call it a day..
“The owners feel now that it’s technically over, they’re ready to sell,” he said.
In a post earlier this month, Leslie Costa-Mello said she always dreamt about owning her own restaurant after years in the business, and in 2001, her dreams came true when she and her husband purchased the Gentleman Farmer. In 2012, the couple remodeled the restaurant and changed its name to its original name, Granite Farm.
“We have overcome many obstacles to keep my dream alive. I have had a full knee replacement and am a breast cancer survivor,” she wrote.
She said her husband had stent heart surgery and survived a horrific motorcycle accident, and is currently recovering from rotator cuff surgery.
“We have never let these incidents get in the way of our dream,” she wrote.
After surviving COVID, which the Granite Farm worked through with take-out service, the restaurant is going strong, said Brignole.
Like many restaurants, the Granite Farm Restaurant is struggling to find help and can’t get consistent supplies, according to its owners. Rising costs of products, alongside generous portions, have caused a strain on the business.
Leslie said she and her husband would like to retire and enjoy their family, which includes four married children, eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way.
“Our dream now is to be able to travel while we are still able,” she wrote.
Leslie said the restaurant will remain open until it sells, and they will continue to serve the community to the best of their ability.
