PAWTUCKET – Kimberly Grant has announced a bid for a fourth term on the Pawtucket School Committee.
“I want to continue to serve and advocate for the children in this district,” she said in a release. “The School Committee monitors goals and policies to ensure progress. One of my highest priorities is student achievement in a safe, secure and welcoming environment.”
While on the committee, she said she has served on both the facilities subcommittee and as chairperson of the special education subcommittee.
“Both bodies work extremely hard to advocate for what is right for all the students in our district,” she said.
On facilities, she said she has advocated for accessibility in schools.
“Our special education students deserve to have the same quality of life in our buildings as our typical students when attending our city schools, proper restrooms areas, equipment for safe transfer, wide corridors and much more,” she said.
As a committee, she said, they are also nearing completion on a new state-of-the-art elementary school and will be starting a new one in the fall at the Baldwin Elementary School location.
As the head of the special education subcommittee, she said they have secured funds with the support of the full committee for an accessible van. They have also worked with administration to purchase new furniture for their transition area, an area where students with special needs continue their education after graduation until they are 21.
“Safety of our students and staff is of the most importance, and for that reason we made sure that our schools have the proper equipment for safely transferring students who are unable to do it themselves,” she said. “I firmly believe as a member of the present committee we have done many things to help make changes for the better in the district, but still have a lot more to do and I would like to continue to be part of the collaboration. As a mother of a child with a disability, I feel the reality of the everyday life I live can contribute to help the children in our district.”
