LINCOLN – A statewide grant could bring a new playground and other improvements to Lime Acres Park in Lincoln.
The Town Council held a special meeting on Dec. 9 to approve a resolution supporting the application for funds for a 2022 Rhode Island Recreation Acquisition and Development Grant.
Large recreation development grants, which cover up to 80 percent of the total project cost for a maximum of $400,000, are available through the Rhode Island 2021 Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond program. Town Planner Al Ranaldi will be applying for the grant to renovate the park, located off Jenckes Hill Road.
The playground there, outfitted with nearly 30-year-old equipment, is the oldest in Lincoln. It earned that title in late 2019, when the town renovated and rebuilt an outdated playground at Fairlawn Park.
If Lincoln is able to secure the grant, Ranaldi said the town would be looking to install new playground equipment and to make improvements to the park’s interior access road.
“The playground, you have to see it in person to really get a sense for it,” he said of the improvements needed. “It’s all overgrown now, with its original metal equipment.”
It’s been about a decade since Lime Acres has seen any upgrades, after its pavilion and basketball courts were renovated in 2012.
Questions about why the park’s roadway was in such bad shape prompted soil testing, which revealed problems with the subsoil under the pavement. It will need to be replaced before the road is redone.
Ranaldi said they’re also hoping to widen the road by about three feet, which would help with parking.
Unfortunately, he said, there’s not much wiggle room to expand the actual park grounds, since it’s virtually surrounded by wetlands.
“Really, what you see is what you get when you look at the outline of wetlands. We’re right up against every single one for the entire park. We’ve been asked for more room for soccer, but really there’s no room for anything more,” he said.
The existing field there is used for multiple sports, including middle school softball, field hockey and a local soccer league.
“There could be 300 people at the park on a given day,” Ranaldi said, “...with, say, 100 kids playing, smaller kids on the playground and near the pavilion, plus spectators.”
The improvements to the park would make it so that parents and guardians can sit under the pavilion and have eyes on both the playground and the field.
There’s currently no hard path around the playground, so part of the plan calls for providing an ADA-compliant path and new surface wood chips. Ranaldi said the playground doesn’t have any surface material right now, besides dirt.
The improved playground would be built with barrier-free equipment, so children with certain special needs can enjoy it.
“Unfortunately, the equipment they produce for kids with more severe special needs is typically very large, and we have limited space to fit that type of equipment there,” Ranaldi said. “If we can, we will. The plans can absolutely be changed, and the goal is to put something like that in there.
There are a lot of moving parts in play right now, but Ranaldi said he’s hopeful that the grant is approved. He expects to hear back from the state in the spring, around April or May. It will be sent to an initial review committee, then to the Department of Environmental Management, and finally onto the governor.
If the grant is not approved, the project would be stalled unless it is put before taxpayers as a capital resolution during next year’s Financial Town Meeting.
