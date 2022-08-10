Centredale Village Festival
Buy Now

Singer Ron Giorgio entertains the crowd at last year’s Centredale Village Festival, which will be bigger and better in 2022.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Placemaking Grant to the town of North Providence will effectively double the budget for the upcoming second annual Centredale Village Festival, from $75,000 to $150,000, helping the town to build off the success of the inaugural event last year, and the festival will thus be completely paid for by the state using federal dollars.

The RI Rebounds Placemaking Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Placemaking initiative builds upon another RI Rebounds program, the HTE direct grant program, which has disbursed more than $6 million in grants to more than 150 severely impacted businesses in the hospitality, tourism, and events industries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.