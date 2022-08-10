NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Placemaking Grant to the town of North Providence will effectively double the budget for the upcoming second annual Centredale Village Festival, from $75,000 to $150,000, helping the town to build off the success of the inaugural event last year, and the festival will thus be completely paid for by the state using federal dollars.
The RI Rebounds Placemaking Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Placemaking initiative builds upon another RI Rebounds program, the HTE direct grant program, which has disbursed more than $6 million in grants to more than 150 severely impacted businesses in the hospitality, tourism, and events industries.
A news release from Gov. Dan McKee’s office describes a three-day festival in Centredale that attracted a crowd of about 500 people each day to the Smith Street corridor. This year’s festival is set for Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. on Smith Street in Centredale. Come for food, fun, vendors and live music.
The Placemaking grants, totaling $2.9 million, bring needed support to the hospitality, tourism, and events industries in Rhode Island, says McKee.
“We’re building on Rhode Island’s momentum by making strategic investments in the tourism, hospitality and events industries by supporting projects that draw visitors to communities and businesses that were impacted by the pandemic,” he said in a statement. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage – you can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening. We want people to capitalize on the fact that you can be anywhere in Rhode Island in just about an hour. It’s an attractive destination that offers so much to do in not just a weekend, but a day.”
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo, one of the event organizers with the idea for the festival in the first place, said this is big news for the festival, saying there are all kinds of plans to improve on last year’s event, including an expanded children’s zone with inflatables and other fun activities.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he’s ecstatic that a bigger and better festival will again be bringing residents to town to enjoy what’s offered here. The list of additions includes outside restrooms, he said.
Grant writer Lisa Andoscia said the first festival was so successful in attracting people of all ages to enjoy great food, music and entertainment.
“Centredale is experiencing a renaissance with new restaurants, an ice cream and sweet parlor, lounges, cafés and small businesses that are all thriving,” she said. “I am thrilled the grant funding secured will fully underwrite this year’s festival, allow it to expand and attract additional people to the Smith Street corridor.”
Lombardi said Andoscia continues getting the job done that she was hired to do, and the proof is in the money coming to the town. He said he was the one who recommend that both Cumberland and Smithfield also hire her, and those towns are also now having success on grants.
Other area communities and organizations were also among the awardees. Here are some of them:
• Woonsaquatucket River Watershed Council – Receives $75,000 for pocket parks, greenspace amenities, public art tours and river-based events.
• Town of Smithfield – Receives $150,000 to construct an outdoor amphitheater, stage, electrical work, landscaping, a restroom facility, and garbage receptacles in addition to family-friendly summer and early fall programming.
• Town of Cumberland – Receives $150,000 to improve Diamond Hill Park amphitheater, purchase lighting and sound equipment and create a portable stage.
• Town of Glocester – Receives $150,000 to construct a large, covered picnic area with tables for outdoor seating to supplement restaurant/outdoor dining, a small parking area to facilitate accessibility and wayfinding signage.
• City of Woonsocket – Receives $150,000 to demolish and rebuild the existing stage located at World War II Memorial Park.
• City of Central Falls-Blackstone Valley Tourism – Receives $42,150 to fund a food truck festival, salsa dance night, 4th of July celebration, a river cleanup program and a car show.
• Town of Lincoln – Receives $26,423 to improve and expand programming amenities at Chase Farm and to expand public event programming to consist of outdoor events throughout the year. Expanded events to include second annual Memorial Day Parade and Post-Parade, a weekend Farmer’s Market, Fall Festival, and Holiday Tree Decoration and Lighting Festival.
• NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley – Receives $15,000 to expand Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series. The initiative will expand the 10 weeks of diverse, free, live music, to include extensive food offerings, a vendor fair, cultural activities, youth activities, and other opportunities to engage small businesses.
• Federal Hill Commerce Association – Receives $133,200 for a Christmas on the Hill event spanning Dec. 1-31, the aim of which is expanded dining and retail footprint for restaurants and retailers in a month that is vital to closing out the calendar year in a positive way. Request includes staffing, production, performers and other equipment, trolleys, signage and marketing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.