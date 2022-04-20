NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena say they’re happy to announce that the towns have received a $7,500 Welfare Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation, according to a news release. The grant will be used to help residents of North Providence and Johnston with the costs associated with preventative veterinary care of their cats and dogs.
A vaccination clinic will provide rabies vaccinations for pets of town residents this Saturday, April 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Governor Notte Park recreation hall, 1801 Douglas Ave. A voucher for up to $80 will be provided to residents toward the vaccinations of their cat(s) and/or dog(s). Any fees incurred over and above the $80 voucher are to be paid directly by the pet owner.
The requirements to use the voucher are as follows:
• Cats and dogs must be at least three months old to receive vaccinations.
• All cats must be in a pet carrier.
• All dogs must be on leashes.
• The voucher is only valid the day of the clinic for services provided by the Salmon River Mobile Vet.
• The towns are not responsible for any fees incurred over and above the $80 voucher, nor are they responsible for any complications which may arise from the vaccinations.
• Vouchers are for owned cats or dogs and are not available to rescues or shelters.
• Vouchers will be available until grant funding is exhausted.
Residents must provide valid identification showing they are a resident of either of the two towns. No services will be provided for anyone living outside these two communities.
Contact Animal Control Officer Ernest Calandra at ernest.calandra@northprovidenceri.gov with questions.
