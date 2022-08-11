CUMBERLAND – Long an underutilized resource, the amphitheater and stage area overlooking the pond at Diamond Hill Park is set for a complete overhaul, funded through a $150,000 Placemaking grant from the state.
The grant, announced last week, will fund improvements to lighting and sound equipment and create a portable stage.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he’s hopeful that the $150,000 will fund all of the needed work after the town previously had railings installed and the pond dredged to make way for a reflection pond. He said he expects “the rest of the pond initiative” to be ready to go before the council with a selected bidder this fall.
Pare Engineering is the project manager for ongoing Diamond Hill work, reviewing specifications and requests for proposals from companies.
The existing stream has never been enough of a water source to keep the pond filled, said Mutter, so the specifications will include a water source to pump water in and aeration fountains to keep it moving. Visitors to Diamond Hill Park this summer have noticed that the pond is completely dry due to drought.
Mutter said the town had some previous interesting renderings from the BETA Group on what the amphitheater space could be, but the project was put on hold a year ago when the town missed out on a grant for the work. He said it’s time to resurrect those renderings as officials think outside the box on what the space could be used for.
The idea, he said is to “warm that space up” and make it different, with some potential options for a changing backdrop depending on the event being held.
There was some consternation over the railings being added and how they might impact visuals for performances, said the mayor, but he and others also like the protection they offer in keeping people from falling into the pond.
There has been some thought about using the space for special meetings, catered breakfasts, or even summer camp, said Mutter.
Gov. Dan McKee last week announced $2.9 million in grants through the RI Rebounds Placemaking Program to support tourism, hospitality and events industries in Rhode Island with a focus on developing outdoor and public space, capital improvements or event programming.
The RI Rebounds Placemaking Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’re building on Rhode Island’s momentum by making strategic investments in the tourism, hospitality and events industries by supporting projects that draw visitors to communities and businesses that were impacted by the pandemic,” said McKee in a news release. “It’s all about bringing people back together in places that are meant to serve as hubs of activity. In a state like Rhode Island, our size is to our advantage. You can be at the beaches of South County in the morning and on Federal Hill for dinner by the evening. We want people to capitalize on the fact that you can be anywhere in Rhode Island in just about an hour. It’s an attractive destination that offers so much to do in not just a weekend, but a day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.