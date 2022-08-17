CENTRAL FALLS – A state grant has helped fuel the return of several favorite Central Falls events this summer and early fall.

Gov. Dan McKee on Aug. 5 announced that the city of Central Falls and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council would receive $42,150 of $2.9 million in grants through the RI Rebounds Placemaking Program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

