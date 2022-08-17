CENTRAL FALLS – A state grant has helped fuel the return of several favorite Central Falls events this summer and early fall.
Gov. Dan McKee on Aug. 5 announced that the city of Central Falls and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council would receive $42,150 of $2.9 million in grants through the RI Rebounds Placemaking Program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Mayor Maria Rivera’s office, the grant is helping to fund several exciting events, including some that residents have been anxiously waiting for since the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on many beloved annual happenings. Three of the events are coming up, including:
• Salsa Night, which is being held for the first time since the pandemic on Aug. 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. This highly anticipated event will be held on the beautifully adorned Broad Street Bridge over the Blackstone River. Hundreds of residents and visitors turn out for the free event, typically held on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge, which includes salsa lessons followed by a live band with dancing for the evening. There will be food trucks and drinks available to purchase.
“It’s an amazing celebration of community and culture in Central Falls,” said Sarah Dell, spokesperson for Rivera.
• The Central Falls Car Show is an annual event that’s been put on hold over the past couple of years because of COVID, but it’s coming back. The show is being held on Sunday, Sept. 4, on Dexter Street. It’s free for anyone to enjoy, featuring live entertainment and a variety of food available.
• The ZAP the Blackstone river cleanup – In September 1972, 10,000 volunteers lined the banks of the Blackstone River to remove tons of trash, appliances, furniture, even cars and a school bus, from its banks. It became the largest one-day regional environmental clean-up in U.S. history.
The city of Central Falls, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, and many other Rhode Island communities and residents are working together to commemorate the 50th anniversary on Aug. 27 and will clean the entire watershed from Worcester to Providence in an effort to make a statement that “we want our river back to health.”
“We are post-industrial and the timing could not be more ideal as we are introducing hundreds of children annually to the Blackstone River through our city’s canoe and kayak training program, and we hope that in the future through these efforts the time for them to fish, swim and drink the water of the Blackstone River is not another 50 years away,” said Dell.
The culmination of these historic efforts will occur on Sept. 12 with a multi-pronged celebration at Slater Mill, including music, fun interactive learning opportunities, cuisine, speeches, exhibits and more. Visit www.zaptheblackstone.com for more.
The grant also helped fund two other events over the summer:
• The Food Truck Festival was held Saturday, July 9. The event was launched last year for the first time during Rivera’s first year in office. It was a success, she said, and will now be an annual event. The event had a great turnout of more than 1,500 people, according to Rivera. Food trucks included Palagi Brothers, Poppin Minis, Darbys Pizza, La Fogata, Cafe Modesto, Spanglish, El Kisoko, Las Quesudas, and La Fruta Loca. Admission was free, and there were a bunch of vendors, a beer garden, a game zone, a kids zone, raffles, tons of free entertainment with performances and music.
• The city’s 4th of July celebration was held on June 30 at Veterans Memorial Park. It also had a great turnout, said Rivera.
