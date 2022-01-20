FOSTER – A nearly $11,900 State Preservation Grant is more meaningful than ever, says Edwin Robinson of the Foster Preservation Society, after two years going without the non-profit’s primary fundraiser, Old Home Days.
Robinson said the grant will pay for needed repairs on the Winsor Blacksmith Shop, including the 30-year-old cedar roof and drainage along the south side of the foundation.
The grant requires in-kind contributions from the town and FPS, likely in volunteer work, Robinson said.
“This has deteriorated with time and is in need of replacing,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
The FPS feels especially lucky to be one of 18 recipients of the grant after losing revenue typically brought in by the Foster Old Home Days, he said.. Like many non-profits in town, the FPS relies on money from Old Home Days to keep operating year-round.
“We’re poor as church mice up here; we really appreciate the help and support,” Robinson said.
He said he hopes Foster can host the return of the event this year, though he said he is wary of a new COVID variant causing the event to be called off for another year.
The blacksmith shop, today located on Howard Hill Road next to the 1796 Town House, typically opens for exhibitions during Old Home Days. It also opened once in 2021 in memory of the organization’s original blacksmith, James “Bud” Heaton.
“Basically, the goal of the Preservation Society is education, historic research and education of the growth of the town,” Robinson said.
The shop was built in 1870 by Ira Winsor on Winsor Road in Foster, and remained in the Winsor-Hayfield family in 1992 when Dorothy and George Brayton Sr. purchased the shop. The couple donated the shop to the FPS the following year and the structure was disassembled and transported to its new location.
Since being relocated, an animal enclosure was built at the rear of the shop, work that caused damage to the foundation and drainage systems that will now be repaired using the grant.
In 1995, the FPS won Rhode Island Historical Commission award for its work to restore and preserve the shop and its artifacts.
The Winsor Blacksmith Shop is special due to its intact oxen sling, which would support the animal on three legs while getting shod. Besides helping animals, a blacksmith was needed on almost every farm to manufacture and fix tools.
“It was an important part of farm life to have a shop,” Robinson said.
Robinson thanked the FPS Grant Committee for its hard work and attention to detail that secured four grants in 2021.
“They are going the extra mile to maintain the historic character of the town for the residents both current and future,” he said.
