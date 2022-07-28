WOONSOCKET – According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Woonsocket is one of the country’s well known food deserts.

In a request for proposals published by the city’s Department of Planning and Development last year, it states the lack of a centrally located stores leaves many Woonsocket residents, especially low-income and transit reliant residents, with limited access to affordable healthy food.

John Ward
The city proper has only one supermarket in 8 square miles. Extend the lines out to 10 square miles and the number of supermarkets increases to 5! We are not lacking in food access, just demographics and traffic counts. Providing this option will be beneficial, but attracting a full supermarket will be a big challenge.

