WOONSOCKET – According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Woonsocket is one of the country’s well known food deserts.
In a request for proposals published by the city’s Department of Planning and Development last year, it states the lack of a centrally located stores leaves many Woonsocket residents, especially low-income and transit reliant residents, with limited access to affordable healthy food.
A new grant awarded to the city last week will hopefully change the outlook on healthy and easy grocery shopping here, say officials. In a July 19 news release, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, former Rhode Island governor, announced that the agency’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $3.2 million grant to the city of Woonsocket.
The grant is to be matched with $793,266 in local funds to be used for rebuilding and bringing back food security for a city with limited grocery store options.
“The residents of the city have spoken very clearly and very loudly that they want a full-fledged supermarket,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze.
Mayor Baldelli-Hunt added that the plan for the grant includes bringing in more fresh produce, meats, and other items to the city to encourage residents to find options other than fast food.
“(But) this plan does not take the place of (plans for) a supermarket,” said the mayor. Small mercantile businesses and other grocery stores around the area are willing to participate, she said.
Michael Debroisse, interim director of planning and development, added that their team was determined to help build the vision and design of a conceptual building that includes garage doors opening up as a farmers market, a second floor with a coffee shop and hydronic systems, and a third floor with solar panels.
“When the EDA saw it, they loved it,” said Debroisse. He added that the city was lucky enough to receive the grant after many municipalities in the country sought it out.
Both Debroisse and Baldelli-Hunt made it clear that though they do not have a firm date for moving forward, this plan will not be put on the back burner as they work with the EDA on a timeline for using the grant money.
“I want to thank the members of the team and City Hall, as well and my administration, that worked diligently to get all the information necessary, and to get everything organized in a timely fashion. They did it. It’s a proud moment for everyone,” she said.
(1) comment
The city proper has only one supermarket in 8 square miles. Extend the lines out to 10 square miles and the number of supermarkets increases to 5! We are not lacking in food access, just demographics and traffic counts. Providing this option will be beneficial, but attracting a full supermarket will be a big challenge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.