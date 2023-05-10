PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, the state’s central hub for financing infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses, and homeowners, has awarded $632,100 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant Program funds for stormwater management projects in East Providence, Pawtucket, and Little Compton.
The money for Pawtucket will help prevent the flooding that has traditionally washed out picnic areas within Slater Park.
“With the increased frequency and severity of intense rain and flooding events due to climate change, implementing new stormwater management infrastructure is critical to improving resilience and reducing impacts on nearby ecosystems” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
The grant funding will allow these communities to install bioretention planters, berms, and other “green infrastructure” solutions to reduce stormwater runoff, increase green space, and improve public access to recreational spaces.
“We are pleased to make this grant funding available for these worthy projects that will reduce stormwater runoff, benefit the environment, and improve quality of life,” said Diehl.
Pawtucket’s $234,800 will be used to improve the north parking lot at Slater Park. Two existing parking lots on Sally Road in Slater Park regularly flood picnic areas along the road and discharge stormwater runoff into the Ten Mile River. Using grant funding, a new north parking lot area will utilize bioretention planters and a bituminous curb or earthen berm to reduce flooding and stormwater runoff.
