SCITUATE – The Land Trust and Conservation Commission are moving forward with requesting a $400,000 grant to reforest and revitalize Esek Hopkins Park while creating ADA compliant access, new trails, improvements to the softball area, a compostable toilet, and more.
Land Trust Chairman Rob Bower presented the grant application to the Scituate Town Council last Thursday, Dec. 2, and the council approved moving forward with the request to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Bower said the request will include new nature trails on land cleared at Esek Hopkins earlier this year and reforesting more than one mile of recreational trails, improvements to the softball field area, new informational and educational signs, ADA compliant trails and playground equipment, and benches.
The forested area at Esek Hopkins was severely damaged by gypsy moth infestations in past years, and hundreds of dead trees were cleared in February. Bower said this grant will piggy-back on those improvements.
“This grant request represents an important step in the long-term plan for replanting and repairing much of the collateral damage in the area, while expanding recreational opportunities for public outdoor recreation,” he said.
The request is broken down into four parts, including spending $158,860 of the grant with a $26,786 match on the landing area at Esek Hopkins. The 7,240-square-foot area will be cleared, graded, prepared and developed with access off Battey Meetinghouse Road, with four spaces and two handicapped-accessible spots.
“That’s a pretty area in the woods on the west side of Battey Meetinghouse Road,” Bower said.
A 500-foot ADA compliant trail will be added to that location, featuring native plants, trees, a pollinator garden as well as benches and a sitting area for visitors.
Additionally, $102,610 of the grant, with a $21,093 match, will pay for improvements to the softball area at the park. Improvements include two handicapped parking spaces at the existing lot, grading and preparing an ADA accessible path with stable stone dust. The path will also include access to the playground, the softball field and the concession stand.
Other improvements to the softball field area include a new composting toilet, an accessible merry-go-round, a pet waste station, and informational and educational signs.
Quarry Trail and improvements to existing trails will take up $42,733 in grant funds with a $6,702 match. This will pay for a 500 foot stable stone dust trail behind the softball field through a forested area and loop around an abandoned stone quarry. Informational and educational signs will be installed, as well as benches and accessible seating for visitors.
A total of $18,998 in grant funds and a $7,909 match will pay for trail improvements on the west side of the Esek Hopkins Park. Roughly one mile of trails will be upgraded, including adding a small area of new trails along a steeply graded section. Other improvements include a boardwalk to cross a small stream, informational signs, trail markers, tree identification signs, and a bench placed along the trails.
An overgrown cemetery and path leading up to it will be cleared as well. Bower pointed out that a Revolutionary War veteran is buried at that cemetery.
Lastly, members expect to spend $16,960 in in-kind funding of time donated for the planning, management, and administration of the project.
Bower said the commissions feel that much of the 20 percent match can be done by volunteers and in-kind work.
“We’re really thinking we won’t need to spend much, if any, town money in it,” Bower said.
Bower said he hopes to speak with the School Committee and Town Council later this month about further expanding Esek Hopkins to extend to Manning Field, and eventually connect to Rockland Oaks and the Scituate High School.
“That’s the plan. We probably won’t be able to do this on this coming grant; it’s limited to Esek Hopkins Park,” Bower said.
He said there is private land involved that will need to be purchased to create the corridor between the park and school.
