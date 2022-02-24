CUMBERLAND – The transformation of the town’s historic old post office on Mill Street into a modern community center is going to be costly, say officials, which is why they’re seeking a $1.2 million Community Development Block Grant to put toward it.
The remaining $600,000 on a project estimated to land in the range of $1.8 million would come from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The project fits into multiple expenditure categories within ARPA restrictions, says Town Planner Glenn Modica.
“The new facility will respond to the public health crises caused by COVID-19, will respond to the negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19, and will provide services to disproportionately impacted communities,” states a synopsis of the project.
Since federal funds will be used and the old post office is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Modica said in his memo, the project will comply with the National Historic Preservation Act.
The Planning Board was set to take up a recommendation to the Town Council on the spending of the funds at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The old post office, also known as the Neves Building, is a circa 1890 brick building adjacent to Cumberland Town Hall. It is located within the locally designated Town Hall Historic District.
Last year, the town received a certified local government grant from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission to hire an architectural firm to prepare a conditions assessment report on the property, which is expected to be complete by this spring.
The CDBG funds would be used for two phases of the project:
• To hire an architectural firm experienced in the adaptive reuse of historic buildings to prepare plans and specifications for the building’s rehabilitation;
• And hire a contractor to carry out the work at a cost of $1,757,500. Soft costs would bring that total to $1.8 million.
Ultimately, Cumberland’s Office of Community Based Outreach and Health at the post office building near Valley Falls Heritage Park would advance community outreach efforts to better serve the diverse needs of residents and create better health outcomes.
Goals of the facility are:
• To enhance the quality of life for residents by increasing the availability and awareness of community-based health and supportive services;
• To develop metrics to measure engagement and outcomes;
• To establish awareness surrounding community paramedicine and other available social services in all town neighborhoods;
• To empower neighbors to develop their own strategies to improve community health;
• And to support and nurture strategic partnerships.
Initiatives would include wellness screenings, housing assistance, help with food insecurity, promotion of physical activities in partnership with local gyms and the Parks and Recreation Commission and Land Trust, mental health referrals, substance use education, and domestic violence prevention.
The town is also looking to spend another $30,000 to offer English language and pre-GED classes.
The old post office at 16 Mill St. was originally erected by the Valley Falls Company, a major textile manufacturer in town, as a company store. During the early 20th century, a portion of the building housed a post office and library. By 1921, the building had been converted to a grocery store on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment above. By 1990, the building had been abandoned and has been vacant since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.