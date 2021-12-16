SMITHFIELD – The Recreation Department will apply for two grants that would be used to bring a splash pad, inclusive playground equipment and a pickleball court to Greenville.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said the town is seeking Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grants for the future development of recreation. The grants could potentially put pickleball courts and an inclusive playground at Willow Field and a splash pad at Deerfield Park.
Phillips said he spoke with residents and learned that pickleball is all the rage. He said the pavement is already at Willow Field for the courts, and it is a matter of grinding up the pavement and applying a new surface.
“I think the project will score really well,” he said.
Of the $421,000 grant, the town would provide an $84,200 match, including in-kind services.
“Our in-kind is going to go a long way to making these things happen. We’re excited about it,” Phillips said.
The inclusive playground will fit in an area measuring 50 feet by 50 feet.
Town Council President Suzy Alba asked Phillips and the Planning Department to get in touch with neighbors to ensure they would enjoy the pickleball courts, as they were against a potential dog park going in the area.
Pickleball is similar to tennis, though two pickleball courts fit into the space of one tennis court.
The Deerfield Park splash pad would go between two existing playground areas at Deerfield Park, and feature water fountains on a concrete pad. Phillips said it would be great for families during heat waves.
The town will match $55,000 toward the $155,000 RIDEM grant for a splash pad. Most, if not all, of the 20 percent match would be met through town contributions of labor and equipment to prepare the site and extend required utilities to service the facility.
Town Councilor Angelica Bovis applauded the grant applications and possible expansions to Smithfield recreation, but pointed that all the upgrades will be done Greenville.
“The improvements we make are always in the Greenville side of town. Where can the Esmond folks go?” Bovis asked.
She said Esmond and Georgiaville residents can’t walk to play pickleball or tennis at Deerfield park, adding that those parts of town have more pedestrian activity.
“We don’t build Esmond Park up that much,” she said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town is trying to buy up the railway bed in Esmond to put in more recreational equipment in Esmond Park, but grants wouldn’t currently be considered because the town doesn’t have exclusive ownership of the whole area.
