CUMBERLAND – A “very good season” on grant awards has netted the Cumberland Fire Department nearly $1 million for operational radio safety upgrades and a new engine, says Fire Chief Nick Anderson.
The two most recent grants won by the department include:
• A $452,918 Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for a new fire engine, allowing an 18-year-old truck to be placed into reserve service;
• And a $547,054 Assistance to Firefighters Grant, also through FEMA, to upgrade operations and safety equipment, specifically communications items such as portable radios, mobile radios, and vehicle repeaters.
The department was allowed to submit for grants in four categories, said Anderson, and was successful in the two important ones of vehicle acquisition and operational safety. There is a 10 percent co-share that the department is responsible for as part of each award.
“The new fire engine will greatly improve operations and safety for our firefighters and the citizens of Cumberland. It will enhance the reliability of our equipment as well as reducing the cost of repairs on an aging fleet,” said Anderson in a statement. “The Cumberland Fire Department would like to thank FEMA and the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation for their support of this program.”
Anderson said that given the Fire Department’s budget constraints, these types of grants are definitely worth pursuing, including being able to completely outfit the department with new communications equipment for a 10 percent match.
In submitting the grant, fire officials were seeking more than $700,000, said the chief, but with the 10 percent match and a total of $600,000, they’ll “certainly be in a great place, with safer operations for firefighters and the community.”
Anderson said Cumberland Fire has had communication dead spots in buildings, but with the digital vehicle repeaters inside apparatus, the portable radio will talk to the truck and the truck will then transmit out at a higher power. Radios are being upgraded from ones received in 2004 and 2005, he told The Breeze.
Every radio system has dead spots, said Anderson, and Cumberland’s topography makes communication even less optimal, with a “unique and difficult landscape for transmissions.”
“This will really minimize those places throughout town,” he said.
The department, which is working with some outdated equipment, is also dealing with an apparatus market that’s skyrocketed based on inflation and the needs of communities, said Anderson. They’re trying to follow industry standards, he said, which recommend that any trucks older than 15 be placed in reserve status.
“We were running equipment on the front line that was nearly 20 years old,” he said. “This is a chance to get another new piece of equipment into the fleet.”
The new engine will allow them to take one truck off the front line and place it into reserve, he said, and possibly decommission another apparatus. The engine will carry 750 gallons of water and have pumping capability, he said, serving the Cumberland Hill section of town.
Anderson said one of his first priorities after becoming chief three years ago was to form a grant committee and pursue outside money to help a fire district that was struggling financially. One of the first was a more than $200,000 FEMA grant for training to bring firefighters up to industry standards, he said. Fire officials were also able to standardize all equipment throughout town, as well as all truck nozzles and hoses, which they were not able to do with budget restrictions.
The radio is a firefighter’s lifeline, he said, and obtaining money for all-new equipment is “another win for Cumberland.” This town has a very active department, he said, and his belief is that they should do everything possible to make it a better place to work and live.
Cumberland Fire has come a long way in a short time on the financial front, said the chief, and grants will help the department continue making upgrades while staying on a good path for the future.
