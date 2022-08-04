CUMBERLAND – Grants obtained by the town of Cumberland since hiring grant writer Lisa Andoscia in 2019 now total $2.9 million, and that number is only expected to grow in the coming days.
Town officials this week announced another $150,000 grant from Rhode Island Commerce to upgrade the amphitheater at Diamond Hill Park, bringing the total won during Andoscia’s time in Cumberland to $2,904,479.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said his decision to hire Andoscia, who also works as a grant writer for several other area communities, remains one of his best.
“She’s been a very valuable resource,” he said.
And that $2.9 million from 22 total grants secured, with assistance from other town employees, is likely to grow substantially in the coming days, perhaps even nearly doubling, said Mutter.
The grants have allowed the town to take care of some of its longstanding problems, said Mutter, including substandard conditions at parks, needed building upgrades, and to address chronic flooding, among others.
One of the grants the town is waiting to hear back on would go toward a new community resource center in the old post office next to Town Hall.
After becoming mayor, Mutter originally met with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi and toured Camp Meehan/Notte Park, a facility Lombardi had been able to transform using grants acquired through Andoscia and her Rosewood Consulting.
Here are the other grants secured by Cumberland under Andoscia, who earns $4,000 per month in pay for her work:
• $500,000 for Cumberland Senior Center renovations, obtained through HUD and Community Development Block Grants (CDBG);
• $10,000 for the Monastery gazebo from the Rhode Island Foundation;
• $7,500 for an animal welfare/rabies clinic from the Rhode Island Foundation;
• $75,000 in Take it Outside grant funds from R.I. Commerce;
• $10,000 for telehealth equipment;
• $15,654 for safe elections equipment from CTCL;
• $300,000 for senior center renovations from HUD and CDBG;
• $20,000 for grocery gift cards (food security) to Franklin Farm from the Rhode Island Foundation;
• $75,000 for capital improvements at Franklin Farm from R.I. Preservation;
• $35,500 for senior center broadband, wifi and laptops from HUD and CDBG;
• $100,000 in site readiness for Valley Falls/Lonsdale social equity from Rhode Island Commerce;
• $100,000 for a Cumberland EMS medical mobile unit from CDBG;
• $29,075 for CARES Act EMS programming from the Office of Healthy Aging;
• $16,750 in digital equity and telehealth funds from the Office of Healthy Aging;
• $10,000 to upgrade the Monastery entrance, including signage and lighting, from the Rhode Island Foundation;
• $400,000 toward the reconstruction of the Diamond Hill Ski Lodge in Federal Community Project funds;
• $100,000 for an accessible playground at B.F. Norton School from RIHEBC;
• $500,000 to address chronic flooding on Industrial Road from the R.I. Infrastructure Bank;
• $250,000 for urban forestry from the R.I. Infrastructure Bank;
• $100,000 in Take it Outside funds from R.I. Commerce;
• And $100,000 for a new pump track at Diamond Hill Park from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“I am so thankful to the mayor and his great staff for the opportunity,” said Andoscia when asked for comment on her work in Cumberland. “I love representing Cumberland. These grant awards are for important community projects for the town that will enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses. More importantly, they are being developed without taxpayer dollars.”
