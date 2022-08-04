CUMBERLAND – Grants obtained by the town of Cumberland since hiring grant writer Lisa Andoscia in 2019 now total $2.9 million, and that number is only expected to grow in the coming days.

Town officials this week announced another $150,000 grant from Rhode Island Commerce to upgrade the amphitheater at Diamond Hill Park, bringing the total won during Andoscia’s time in Cumberland to $2,904,479.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.