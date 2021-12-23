CUMBERLAND – A pair of grants being sought by the town would pay for upgrades to the bike skills park in the northwest corner of Diamond Hill Park and new sound and lighting upgrades to the amphitheater at the park.
The Town Council last week approved seeking the grants, which would further add to the ongoing upgrades being done at the park. A small Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management recreation grant of $100,000 would cover upgrades to the “pump track,” while another large $400,000 grant from RIDEM would pay for a new theatrical audio/visual system to create dynamic lighting and sound control solutions at the amphitheater stage and surrounding area.
The current bike skills park, created about a decade ago by volunteers and receiving frequent use by children and adults, is one of many such facilities that have grown in popularity across the country, according to a synopsis on the grants from Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office. “The bike skills park also nicely complements the existing park trails, which are frequented by mountain bikes,” wrote Mutter.
Over the years, the skills park at Diamond Hill, which is made of compacted dirt and gravel, has suffered from general wear and tear, says Mutter. It is in desperate need of rehabilitation, including a redesign of the existing layout to make it safer and more efficient, he said. It would include installation of a type of clay gravel blend brought in and groomed and compacted to create the slopes.
Cumberland has an up-and-down history of accommodating bicyclists. In 2015, officials at the time ordered the bulldozing of an unauthorized but longstanding volunteer-created BMX trail course in the woods of the monastery, citing a lack of liability coverage.
Mutter said it’s always great to see the facility getting so much use. He said he was at the bike course recently and saw a boy driving his remote-control car over the ramps. Improvements would recapture the facility as an important piece of the mountain biking scene in the area, he said.
“The current one needs some help,” he said.
After years of debate and conceptual planning related to various aspects of the park on Diamond Hill Road, Mutter since becoming mayor has made the first true progress in overhauling the facility, including improved athletic fields, new bathrooms spaces, an in-progress reflection pond, and upgraded stage area.
Much of the financing for upgrades across town is coming from grants won by Lisa Andoscia, the Mutter administration’s hired grant writer.
Musicians have frequently sought to avoid the stage during events because of the poor acoustics, but the new A/V system would be manually controlled for planned events such as Cumberlandfest by integrating with each performer’s equipment as well as provide human-centric, pre-programmed background lighting and audio displays seasonally.
The A/V system would be managed remotely, with comprehensive security and access management.
“The options for the design are virtually endless including subtle shades of white lighting, vibrant rainbows of colored lighting, as well as textures, movement, patterns, and graphics,” states a synopsis. “All lighting elements would use advanced LED technology, as it offers outstanding energy efficiency. Audio equipment would include outdoor-rated speakers designed for large events and synchronized with the lighting.”
Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for the mayor, told the council that the administration planned to submit the grants by the end of last week, with a Diamond Hill building committee taking charge from there. The committee is also handling planning for a possible replacement to the existing ski lodge at the park.
Mutter said Monday that though many people wanted the pond filled in for better access by audiences to the amphitheater stage, that solution never made sense because the town would have had to shoulder the expense of creating a whole separate pond to replace it.
“That ship has sailed,” he said.
This grant would allow the enhancements needed to pair the stage with the enhanced reflection pond in front of it, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.