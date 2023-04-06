LINCOLN – The silt-filled runoff from the Whipple-Cullen development project has slowed, and will continue to be less of an issue going forward, according to officials.
During the March 22 Planning Board meeting, third-party engineer David D’Amico and town engineer Leslie Quish reported that over the last month, there has been minimal to no flooding into Quinnville properties due to new erosion controls.
These actions followed the February Town Council meeting where Quinnville residents James Seymore and John “Zachary” Fenner again spoke out about their silt-damaged yards.
Since July of 2021, the runoff from the Whipple-Cullen project has been an issue, especially for Seymore and Fenner, who say their properties have been ruined as a result of the runoff from the construction site.
The Whipple-Cullen developer, Ken Bock, said the lack of vegetation is a large contributor to the sediment and silt, and grass is the solution.
Quish said the amount of runoff that comes off of stabilized grass is about half that of recently excavated soils, and “establishing grass is the best thing for the site.”
Grass was planted a few weeks ago, and due to mild weather, germinated quickly, with the first sprouts popping up. Prior to this, grass could not be planted because of the ongoing construction of new homes.
Riprap, a layer of large stones that protects soil from erosion, and jute mesh have also been put in place, in addition to the several existing silt fences and other erosion control measures.
Seymore told The Breeze he has noticed “semi-positive” results. He said the runoff is still discolored, but less so than it was before, but the water is now coming from a different direction.
“I know it’s a work in progress, (and) it’s better than it was,” said Seymore, who described himself as “cautiously optimistic” that the silt water runoff into his yard will soon come to an end.
D’Amico said he’s “seen a real good effort on the contractor’s part to reduce the soil erosion.” Seymore agreed and also praised the town, specifically Quish, for “staying on top of it.”
Scott Rabideau, a third-party wetlands biologist, has also rejoined the project to conduct more aggressive inspections of erosion control and downstream impacts. Rabideau was supposed to be on board from the beginning, but town officials said they thought the problem had been solved.
In September 2021, The Breeze reported that the runoff was reportedly under control. At that time, D’Amico said he couldn’t definitively predict whether water might someday overflow the system, but didn’t anticipate it happening.
The flooding did temporarily stop, but officials and residents say they are hoping that this fix will be permanent.
“Grass, grass, grass, it’s going to be great,” said Quish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.