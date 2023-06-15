Graduates, from left, Leah Reis, Sandy Baptiste, Alexia Kay, and Jolie Pari gather together for a photo at their William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School graduation on June 9 at the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket.
LINCOLN – Gratitude was the word of the day at the Davies Career and Technical High School’s Class of 2023 commencement ceremony from Valedictorian Marc Preira and Salutatorian Faiza Folarin. Both said they were grateful to their respective tribes for the support that brought them to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket for graduation on June 9.
The theater was filled with thunderous applause for the 189 graduates dressed in their black caps and gowns. The graduates occupied the center of the theater, many sporting decorative mortarboards and smiles almost as wide.
Davies Director Mary Watkins thanked friends, family, and honored guests for being there to celebrate.
“This ceremony marks both the end of a long educational journey for you and also the start of a new one,” Watkins said. “It’s important that we be here together in this beautiful space to mark this life transition appropriately.”
Watkins introduced CTE Teacher of the Year Steve Cardoso to the stage, and Cardoso said he hopes the graduates will look back at their time at Davies as fondly as he thinks of it presently. “This is your night, this is your time,” he said.
Cardoso congratulated graduates for getting through the pandemic and urged them to work hard, whether they decide to go to college or straight to an occupation.
“No matter what you do, when you work hard, good things come,” he said.
He encouraged graduates to work through the tough times in life and to persevere through whatever obstacle faced.
“If you have patience and understanding, you get tolerance,” he said. He wished everyone health, happiness and great success before the floor was given to Preira.
“I want to share with you a crucial lesson that I believe holds the key to our success: the importance of not being afraid to fail,” said Preira.
He mentioned the great inventors and visionaries who faced failure before reaching their success and how failure can teach the importance of perseverance when working toward goals.
“Remember that failure is not the end, but merely a temporary detour on the road to greatness,” he said.
Preira encouraged classmates to forge their own paths and to consider failure an ally instead of an enemy.
“Let us dare to dream big, take risks, and face failure head-on,” he said. “It is in the face of adversity that we discover our true strength, resilience, and the limitless possibilities that await us.”
Folarin acknowledged classmates for facing their own trials and tribulations and “making it to this day.” She urged her classmates to lead their own lives beyond what they have been told to do and to take the time to learn who they are as people.
“In high school, a main theme that is stressed upon is growth,” she said. “In every aspect, we are pushed to grow, regardless of if it is in or outside of the classroom.”
She reflected on how as children, people dare to do what they want regardless of what is expected of them, and how that instinct is lost over time.
“If we can graduate after surviving a literal pandemic that shut the world down, what can’t we do?” she asked.
Folarin’s personal journey involved her community, whom she recognized for their presence in her life.
“We’ve all heard the phrase, ‘it takes a village,’ and my childhood is a living testimony of that,” she said. “All my life I have been surrounded by a community of aunties, uncles, and cousins that have been there at every stage of my life and supported me in every way.”
School Counselor Patricia Tarpy also addressed “an amazing class.”
“This is the largest class we have graduated at Davies,” she said. “You are talented, hard working, kind to each other and have developed into great men and women. You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”
Tarpy advised graduates to balance time with family, friends, education, and career, as well as to “undertake a career that will give joy and fulfillment.” She also recommended finding something to laugh about every day and make important decisions “with your heart and use your brain to see them through.”
Adviser Alicia Amore said that all decisions students have made have led them to this moment, encouraging them to be who they are and to look beyond material things when it comes to success.
She became emotional when she expressed how spending working days with the students was one of the highlights of her life.
“I’m honored to have been apart of your lives,” she said. “Thank you for teaching me as much if not more than I’ve taught you.”
