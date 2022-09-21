PAWTUCKET – It was a strong day for women in the city’s Sept. 13 primaries.
First-time candidate Neicy Coderre, who took home nearly 66 percent of the vote in Council District 4, and faces no challenger in November, was among the women to win, as was Jennifer Stewart in House District 59, Cherie Cruz in House District 58, and Yesenia Rubio for at-large City Council.
For School Committee, five of seven top winners in the primary were women, including Kim Grant, Erin Dube, Joanne Bonollo, Marsha Fernandes and Jennifer Carney. Gerard Charbonneau and Jim Chellel also won the right to move on to the general election.
Coderre said she was overwhelmed by the supports, saying she enjoyed walking and talking to people. She said she was happy to see so many women win their races, particularly women who want what’s best for their community and are willing to put in the work to make it happen. She said she spoke with at-large council winner Yesenia Rubio and believes she’ll bring a knack for smart government to the seat.
What she’ll bring, said Coderre, is an unrelenting focus on local issues such as trash pickup and traffic concerns, the matters that concern residents the most. People want to live in a beautiful and clean community and to feel safe, she said.
She said she was very grateful to her mentor, Sen. Sandra Cano, a strong supporter of hers.
Cruz, who defeated second-place challenger George Hovarth by about 44 votes, survived a recount request on Monday. She said in a post that she’s excited to see what she and Stewart can accomplish for the residents of District 58 and 59.
Stewart, who defeated incumbent Rep. Jean Philippe Barros with 717 votes, or 52.5 percent to 649 votes, or 47.5 percent, credited her fantastic and committed team for working so hard on this campaign. While they worked hard and knocked on many doors, she said, others did also.
She believes one reason for her success, said Stewart, was her using the campaign to advocate for the needs and concerns of the community, whether that involved saving Morley Field or fighting an “insane city law” limiting campaign signs.
Stewart said she thinks she was relatable, and she was able to convey how much she has in common with constituents in Oak Hill and Woodlawn.
