PAWTUCKET – Great food is the attraction at the upcoming Pawtucket and Central Falls Restaurant Weeks, events that have become part of the fall experience in these neighboring cities.
Central Falls Restaurant Week is set for Aug. 26-Sept. 4, while Pawtucket Restaurant Week is Sept. 9-18.
Building on the enthusiasm of the inaugural Pawtucket-Central Falls Empanada Fest, the second event featuring empanadas and patties as the main courses will be held Sept. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at 20 Summer St. in downtown Pawtucket. Sample items from some of the best eateries in Pawtucket and Central Falls and vote for your favorites.
“We are very excited to be hosting the 2nd annual PCF Empanada Fest this year. Empanada-Fest features restaurants representing many different cultures and cuisines including those from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Cape Verde,” said Pawtucket Commerce Director Sandra Cano. “This event highlights our many empanada/patty-making eateries and gives people the opportunity to sample flavors from across the globe.”
Tickets to the Empanada Fest sold out in less than two weeks last year, at a total of 250, leading to some disappointed people left out. This year, the number will be upped closer to 400, with more vendors involved. Last year’s event had about nine or 10 vendors, while this one will likely have about 13.
This is another chance to highlight two communities with truly unique cuisine offerings in Rhode Island, said Cano.
The idea in moving the event to the downtown, said Cano, was to highlight an area on the rise, with several redevelopment efforts ongoing, part of a wider goal to add programming and activities here to create more of a destination, particularly in the summertime. Music and live entertainment will be highlighted.
New this year is a second ticketed event, Pawtucket Pizza Palooza, planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at Slater Park. Sample pizza from local pizzerias and vote on favorites.
Registration and ticket information for Empanada-Fest and Pizza Palooza will be available at www.pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events (limited tickets are going on sale this month on a first come, first served basis).
More than 15 restaurants are participating in Pawtucket Restaurant Week, offering menu items. Stop by to experience authentic flavors from across the globe, say organizers.
Find information at pawtucketri.com/2022-calendar/restaurant-weeks-2022.
“Pawtucket Restaurant Week is a celebration of our diverse restaurant community which showcases the best of our city and the many hidden gems people should visit,” said Cano.
She said they’re changing things up a little bit post-pandemic, moving away from the COVID model that promoted the whole restaurant community with gift cards. Restaurants will promote their menu specials throughout the week, held in conjunction with the Pawtucket Arts Festival. The best model is the in-person one, said organizers, with a goal of growing it from year to year.
Pizza Palooza is another chance to help restaurants continue recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, they added.
Following in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pawtucket and Central Falls are working to support local restaurants and celebrate the diversity of the communities.
In Central Falls, organizers say anyone partaking in the amazing cuisine of the participating local restaurants between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 is asked to post a picture of their visit on social media using the hashtags #CFLocalEats or #CFSabor, and they’ll be entered for the chance to win restaurant gift cards.
Participating restaurants include Azucena’s Bar and Restaurant, Bubble Waffle, Café Restaurant Beirao, El Paso Restaurant, King’s Fried Chicken, La Casona Restaurant, La Palencianita Bakery and Restaurant, La Sorpresa Restaurant and Bakery, Nature’s Health Smoothie and Juice Bar, Restaurante Montecristo, 3 Amigos, El Paisa Restaurant, Georgia’s Restaurant, Good Fella’s Tavern, La Fruta Loca, La Herradura Taqueria Mexicana, Miriam’s Tipico and Friend Chicken, Petencito Restaurant Bar and Grill, Shark’s Peruvian Cuisine, Sparky’s Restaurant, Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers, Taqueria Lupita, and La Taberna Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.