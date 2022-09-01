NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fall is around the corner, and North Smithfield’s Great Pumpkin Festival is back and set for Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the North Smithfield High School grounds.
Co-Chairperson Elizabeth Featherstone said no buttons will be sold this year and the usual $2 entrance fee is being replaced with donations at the door. If someone can only afford 50 cents, she said they don’t want them to not be able to come.
“We’re hoping those who can donate more will donate more, because all the money goes to the children of North Smithfield,” she said. “If we go back to $2 next year, you’ll know why we’re doing it.”
Featherstone said she’s been “pounding my feet on the pavement,” but they are still lacking enough sponsors, which is why they’re going to a donation model.
“We give out a lot of money in scholarships for students, as well as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts,” she said.
A tent has been purchased for attendees at this year’s festival to sit under and enjoy the entertainment. Featherstone said that they normally rent tents, but Landmark Medical Center’s generous donations over and above the $2,500 platinum level allowed them to purchase a tent.
The day includes many booths that include local vendors from the community.
“They want to educate North Smithfield,” said Featherstone of those who participate. The festival, featuring returning bull riding and hot air balloon riding, will also include activities that children will be able to enjoy while their parents have fun.
The headliner for The Great Pumpkin Festival will be Worcester’s Colt and the Coyotes, and the event will include martial arts and dance sessions. There will be the usual favorite popular items sold, including fried dough, ice cream, apple dumplings, lemonade, clam fritters, and more.
Featherstone adds that the festival is a perfect way to be welcomed into the community, and one can find out how to be involved by visiting www.greatpumpkinfestival.org.
