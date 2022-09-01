NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fall is around the corner, and North Smithfield’s Great Pumpkin Festival is back and set for Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the North Smithfield High School grounds.

Co-Chairperson Elizabeth Featherstone said no buttons will be sold this year and the usual $2 entrance fee is being replaced with donations at the door. If someone can only afford 50 cents, she said they don’t want them to not be able to come.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.