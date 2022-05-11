PAWTUCKET – Rep. Carlos Tobon is still maintaining his silence in the wake of a bombshell report last week by WPRI on his extensive debts and questionable business dealings.
Tobon’s colleagues in the House of Representatives are also saying little or nothing in the wake of a report on the House District 59 veteran, first elected in 2014, which detailed how numerous people claim to have been burned in business dealings with Tobon.
“I don’t have anything to say, no comments,” said Rep. Karen Alzate, an ally of Tobon’s who represents House District 60.
Tobon’s name was circulating throughout the city in the days leading up to the report, as word got out that he had been the subject of a months-long investigation.
“The situation and report released is disheartening,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in response to a Breeze request for comment. “It was extremely disappointing to find out and my heart goes out to those who have been hurt by this. When something like this is brought to light, it truly does affect the community as a whole.”
Among those who didn’t return calls or emails for comment this week were Rep. Jean Philippe Barros, of House District 59, Rep. Leonela Feiix, of House District 61, and Rep. Mary Messier, of House District 62.
In an interview with WPRI, Tobon said he’d made mistakes, but suggested that he was just as much a victim as any of those claiming to be a victim of his, implying that he trusted people he shouldn’t have.
The investigation found tens of thousands of dollars in personal debt, which the representative repeatedly failed to disclose as required, at least seven court appearances for allegedly failing to repay money he owed, a string of LLCs that had their registrations revoked for not filing annual reports, and listing his home address as 30 Bloomingdale Ave. even though he lives elsewhere in the district at 104 Lawn Ave.
“I think that in part tells the story of America, where somebody gets up and gives it a try,” he told WPRI’s team of investigative reporters. “When you give it a try there’s risks, there’s a high likelihood you may not make it. And I’ve done that for 20 years. Just tried.”
He suggested to the TV station that he will have a reasonable explanation to offer for each of the accusations against him.
After part-time House attorney John Manni was found to have represented Tobon on a private dispute, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi instituted a rule against such practice. Shekarchi asked for and received Tobon’s resignation from the House Finance Committee and its subcommittees, the ARPA Task Force, and as a deputy majority leader.
Among Tobon’s many debts is nearly $50,000 he now owes to a childhood friend after borrowing $21,000 from them in 2005 at 12 percent interest, a situation that’s landed in court, one of several matters that have ended up in legal proceedings amid accusations that he’s left projects incomplete and not made the payments he’s promised.
Tobon has said he’s employed in the insurance industry, but his business activities have mostly revolved around real estate transactions, according to WPRI. One of his most visible business dealings has been as a consultant for the Atrium on Main, a restaurant on Main Street that replaced the former China Inn.
City Council President David Moran said this week that Tobon will have to answer to “whatever the allegations are” against him. Moran said he’s seen Tobon at meetings, including the legislative conferences the council held with the city’s General Assembly delegation at one point in time, but has never really associated with him much. He said he knows only what he’s read through the news. Moran said he would hope Tobon has a reasonable explanation for some of the accusations against him.
