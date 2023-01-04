PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he’s disheartened that the vision for re-imagining the former Memorial Hospital property as housing for veterans has fallen through, but hopeful that a new developer will take the project to completion.
Grebien said he hopes the new developer’s plan is in line with what Pawtucket residents want and need, and he will continue to do everything he can to protect residents in the surrounding neighborhood and their interests.
The administration has not reached any agreements with the prospective new developer, and has also not yet had any discussions on such an agreement, according to the mayor.
As reported by The Providence Journal last week, entrepreneur Michael Mota and an investment group want to get the project back on track, including housing for more than 350 veterans and restoring the homeless shelter run by Amos House that was shut down on Nov. 18 due to broken sprinklers and residents relocated.
It was January of last year when Grebien announced that Lockwood Development had purchased the former 390,000-square-foot hospital at Pond and Prospect Streets for $250,000 and planned to convert it into a new housing facility, but the project has never come to fruition.
The Memorial property is located about 500 feet from the redone Festival Pier, which is directly across the Pawtucket River from the new in-progress Tidewater Landing soccer stadium, future home of Rhode Island FC starting in 2024.
The sale of the property was entirely private between Lockwood and Care New England, said Grebien’s spokesperson Grace Voll this week, so the city hasn’t been intimately involved since the purchase. The city hasn’t given Lockwood any money or incentives toward the project, she said.
Mota, who incorporated the Memorial Real Estate Group LLC in November, told The Providence Journal that their investment group is working with the existing owners in a voluntary foreclosure proceeding, and their immediate goal is to get the homeless shelter back up and running within the next month or so. Fixing the sprinklers and other steps to restore the space are happening now.
Lockwood has a number of unpaid debts related to work at the property, and Amos House has not paid its $60,000 in monthly rent for operation of the shelter since the sprinkler burst.
Grebien previously urged Lockwood to leave space to add emergency services on the 13.4-acre former Memorial Hospital site, and Lockwood executives said at one point that they were willing to make emergency services part of the campus.
