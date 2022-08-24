PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he looks forward to continued progress over the next two years as he runs for re-election in the Sept. 13 primary.

“I am honored and thankful to all of the residents in the community who have continued to support me throughout my time as mayor,” he said in a release. “Having inherited this city while it was on the brink of bankruptcy, with deteriorated schools for our children and no interest for investment in Pawtucket, I am proud of what this administration and the City Council continue to do.”

