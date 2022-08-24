PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien says he looks forward to continued progress over the next two years as he runs for re-election in the Sept. 13 primary.
“I am honored and thankful to all of the residents in the community who have continued to support me throughout my time as mayor,” he said in a release. “Having inherited this city while it was on the brink of bankruptcy, with deteriorated schools for our children and no interest for investment in Pawtucket, I am proud of what this administration and the City Council continue to do.”
He said his administration continues to prioritize schools, with Nathanael Greene and Potter-Burns fully renovated, the Winters rebuild almost completed, Baldwin ready for upgrades, and “bold plans” for a new high school.
“Pawtucket is a special place, and it is important that the city continue to provide opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors,” he said. “We are developing transformative economic development including access to our riverfront, aggressive affordable housing goals, intermodal transportation centered in the downtown around the commuter rail station, and expanding small business assistance.”
Quality of life also remains a high priority, he said, with 80 percent of city roads repaved and work continuing. A new public safety building plan is focused on safety while addressing many infrastructure problems that current buildings are experiencing from neglect.
