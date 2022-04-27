PAWTUCKET – As he prepares to announce another re-election bid on May 3, Mayor Donald Grebien has announced a budget with no tax increase.
Mayor Grebien will be officially submitting the fiscal year 2023 budget to the Pawtucket City Council by the end of this week
“Working collaboratively with the City Council, this budget will be a zero percent tax increase to the taxpayers we represent. This budget is fiscally responsible and will still invest in the quality-of-life issues important to our community,” said Grebien in a statement. “Our families have been through so much in the past few years and my Administration worked to pare down our departmental budgets as much as possible as to not put strain on the residents who were so impacted by COVID-19 both physically and financially. We have asked for their patience as we worked through the pandemic to bring them the resources they needed while also being as fiscally responsible as possible and appreciate their dedication.”
The news of a proposed flat budget comes a year after taxpayers were hit by a series of tax hikes, including some due to a mandated revaluation resulting in increased property values, all through a supplemental tax increase, and a regular annual tax increase. Local communities this year have been aided by an infusion of federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Grebien is planning an event announcing his re-election campaign for May 3 at Shri Yoga. He has often highlighted the heavy investments the city has made during his tenure in schools, roads, and public safety, while also highlighting large-scale projects such as a soccer stadium and train station that are coming to the city.
“It continues to be a privilege to serve the community I was born and raised in every single day,” he said in an announcement. “I hope you will join me at Shri and look forward to continue making Pawtucket a better place.”
Grebien’s proposed budget includes continued funding of schools and increased school facilities investments, continued funding for public safety, and the continuation of major ongoing projects.
“We appreciate the work that the departments did to provide the council and administration with their highest priority of needs from a budgeting standpoint,” said City Council President David Moran in a statement. “The council understands the strain that has been put on the residents and we look forward to reviewing this proposed zero percent tax increase.”
“The city and council’s main priority is to continue to provide the residents and taxpayers of Pawtucket with what they need,” said Council President Pro Tempore Terrence Mercer. “Taking a look at this proposed budget with that zero percent increase, we hope to continue to do just that.”
“We will do our due diligence in assessing this proposed budget as we always have in years past,” added Finance Committee Chair, Councilor Mark Wildenhain. “It is our responsibility to ensure that the budget is sustainable and responsible.”
Additional bonding for school renovations is anticipated for this fall, with the continuation of major investments in the school projects already underway and proposed new combined high school campus at the site of McCoy Stadium.
The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year starting July 1 will be formally introduced at the May 11 meeting of the City Council.
