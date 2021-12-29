PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien is backing School Committee member Kim Grant’s call for immediate accessibility upgrades to city schools, saying he was troubled to read in The Breeze about Grant’s claimed lack of safety equipment for students.
Grebien made his comments in a letter to Supt. Cheryl McWilliams last Wednesday Dec. 22, hours after he said he read the story.
“I am very worried about the health and safety of all of our students, faculty and staff, and am extremely concerned about the health and well-being of our students with additional needs at Tolman High School and around the district,” he wrote.
Following the many bonds residents have approved to fund school development and construction projects, the support of the City Council and administration included an understanding that health and safety upgrades would be happening at all Pawtucket schools, including ADA improvements, wrote Grebien in a letter that was accepted by the City Council.
“I was additionally troubled by the article in that there was seemingly lack of notification to the School Committee on this matter,” he wrote.
“I would like to support the moves the School Committee has made in motioning to spend additional money to address the immediate needs at Tolman, but also ask that a similar review of all our facilities be performed,” he said. “I echo the sentiment expressed by Committeewoman Grant that the upgrades we make must provide for students with special needs to learn at all of our schools. It is our responsibility to keep all of the students in Pawtucket healthy, safe, and in the best position to succeed.”
In a story last week, Grant called it an embarrassment that Tolman was lacking basic equipment for special needs students, including lifts, privacy shields and changing tables, even after previous upgrades were made to the school.
At the Dec. 14 meeting where Grant spoke, committee members approved up to $100,000 to be spent from capital reserves to address immediate needs at Tolman. Member Jay Charbonneau initially made a motion to take $1 million from capital reserves for upgrades across the district, but that larger amount wasn’t on the agenda, so the committee will discuss it in January.
McWilliams, in a response letter to Grebien on Monday, assured the mayor that health and safety of students and staff are a top priority.
McWilliams said that after the concerns were raised at the Dec. 14 meeting, members of her staff “reviewed the purported concerns” at Tolman. She said they found the special education classrooms are equipped with the appropriate equipment based on student need, including a Hoyer lift in the classroom for severe-profound/medically fragile students, as well as a treatment table with safety rails and a privacy curtain.
Furthermore, said McWilliams, assessments are ongoing to review the safety and standard of services provided by the district. Though no current immediate concerns have yet been identified, she said, recommendations to improve and enhance services will be reviewed and acted upon as appropriate.
She and members of her team did a walk-through of Tolman with facilities experts to determine the viability of an enhanced upgrade to the pre-existing ADA compliant bathrooms to meet the needs of students, she added. Additionally, the special education department is conducting a materials and equipment inventory to determine future enhancements and upgrades to services.
“My team and I remain committed to addressing health and safety concerns in our schools,” she said.
