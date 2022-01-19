PAWTUCKET – City schools could lose some $7 million in state aid under the latest funding formula calculations, “draconian cuts,” says Mayor Donald Grebien, that would prove devastating to local students.
Grebien, in a Jan. 13 letter to Gov. Dan McKee, said school leaders brought it to the attention of city officials that the Rhode Island Department of Education has provided school districts with the formula and calculations used to determine state funding in this year’s budget.
“Largely due to reductions in enrollment, many districts across the state are set to lose funding,” he said. “These one-year drops in enrollment across the state are likely an artificial drop due to the pandemic, very similar to last year’s numbers, and not a trend likely to continue, as we have seen increases in population both locally in Pawtucket and across the state.”
The potential reduction of $7 million to Pawtucket compares to similar decreases in other communities, including Providence, at $28 million, Woonsocket, at $2.9 million, East Providence, at $4.6 million, Cranston, at $2.6 million, Newport, at $2 million, and Warwick, at $1.8 million, all of which have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, said Grebien.
“The property funding of our schools, the education of our students, and the ability to provide them with the best opportunity to accomplish their goals is one of our top priorities in Pawtucket,” he said. “I know that this issue has troubled the members of the City Council, the School Committee, and myself. Overall, this will be devastating for our students and their learning outcomes as we are seeing especially now due to the pandemic.”
As Grebien sees it, calculations used for the fiscal year 2023 budget rely heavily on potentially flawed information to determine funding. Similarly to last year, he said, calculating student populations during the pandemic has been difficult, as has been determining those families in need of financial assistance.
“The effects of the pandemic impacted and continue to impact families in our community,” he wrote to McKee. “We ask that you please rethink the use of these current RIDE calculations and consider the calculations used for last year’s budget.”
Local taxpayers can’t absorb “these potentially draconian cuts,” he said, and the city can’t have students’ educations fall short due to a lack of funding. He urged McKee to level-fund schools based on last year’s numbers.
“Our students deserve the same opportunities afforded to them in years past with proper funding of their education,” he wrote.
Enrollments statewide have been down during COVID as many parents seek alternative means of education, including teaching them at home.
While overall student population is a large component in the current state funding formula, so too is the free and reduced lunch data used to identify need in poorer communities. With lunches now available to everyone at least temporarily, there is much less incentive for families to fill out the forms or for school officials to chase them down for the paperwork that’s used to determine funding. Other factors include numbers of English language learners and high-cost special education.
There are many implications to doing what the funding formula suggests this year, say officials, most notably that union contracts are tied to normal funding levels, meaning no flexibility in costs.
The maximum tax increase Pawtucket can implement annually is in the range of $4 million, which would cover only a portion of the $7 million lost, not including higher costs incurred through employment contracts, which typically averages about $1 million more per year.
