SMITHFIELD – James and Diane Belknap have sold the Greenville Inn and a lot next door to new owners, Four13 Realty, for $700,000.
According to a warranty deed in the town’s land records database, Greenville Inn, located at 36 Smith Ave., as well as the lot at 38 Smith Ave., both sold to Four13 Realty on April 13.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said Four13 Realty’s Jonathan Ucran intends to convert the old restaurant into a certified public accountant firm.
Ucran could not be reached for comment.
Smithfield assessed the Greenville Inn at $475,800 in 2020. The Belknaps purchased the property in 1997 for $200,000, according to property records. The couple met at Club 44, where he was a cook and she was a server. Later, when Diane moved to work at the Greenville Inn and learned it was for sale, the couple purchased the restaurant.
The paved lot at 38 Smith Ave. is valued at $73,800.
The Greenville Inn closed in July 2020 after 23 years of serving the Smithfield community. The Belknaps said coronavirus hastened the decision to close the restaurant after long consideration and discussions over the years.
Diane said after closing that the family considered continuing with take-out service, but as the weeks progressed, they decided they didn’t want to give up the experience of staying at home with family.
By the time news broke that restaurants could reopen with 25 percent capacity later in 2020, the Belknaps had decided to close. When they announced the closure, Diane explained that her two children were established in their careers and were not interested in taking over ownership of the restaurant. She said she hoped to sell the restaurant to the next generation of family-oriented restaurateurs who would follow in their footsteps, adding she hoped to be a regular at the next establishment to do business there.
