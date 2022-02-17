SMITHFIELD – Eleven new early literacy backpacks including games, a book and puzzles have been added to the Greenville Public Library thanks to Children’s Librarian Barbara Wells.
Wells said she’s seen the backpacks in other communities, and brought them to Greenville Library using a Library of Rhode Island grant. She started with six backpacks last summer, deciding to add more this year due to popular demand.
This month, Wells added seven more backpacks to the collection, including themed learning activities that are developmentally appropriate for children ages 1-3 and 3-5. Themes include colors, counting, dinosaurs, ocean, on the farm, things that go, insects, alphabet, cooking, animals and more.
“It’s a great new addition to the children’s collection,” she said.
Backpacks contain a book, puzzle, related educational toy, laminated activity document and a content list with photos.
Early or emergent literacy references when a child knows about reading and is interested in learning to read, though they are not yet able to read independently.
Wells said she saw an opportunity to support early reading. She said this is something else to borrow from the library that children enjoy picking out.
“It’s so cute to see the kids pick up the backpack and put it on. They love them,” Wells said.
Backpacks can be checked out for a week, and have a $2 late fee per day late. For more information or to check out a backpack, visit the Greenville Public Library at 573 Putnam Pike or call 401-949-3630.
