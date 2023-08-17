SMITHFIELD – Past and present School Committee members joined town officials last Friday to mark the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Boyle Athletic Complex, which is slated for completion in early December.
The event comes months into the demolition of the dilapidated track and field at Smithfield High School, which is planned to become a state-of-the-art synthetic turf field and track.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said he is pleased that the project is well on its way. Pointing to several 2023 Smithfield High School Champions on campus during the groundbreaking, he said the field will soon be a reality for future SHS teams.
Rossi said the Boyle Athletic Complex Building Committee will ensure that the field will be there for the community for years to come.
Boyle Athletic Complex Building Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano, a former school board chairperson, said supply chain delays caused setbacks to the project.
Cipriano said she is glad to see progress on the project and that it will soon be completed. Joining the committee in 2015, Cipriano is the longest serving member.
Much of the work over the years was preparing for the needed project in stages, she said.
“This has been a commitment. It’s long overdue but great for everyone in youth sports,” Cipriano said.
In her time working in schools, Cipriano said this is the third and most exciting athletic complex she’s been involved with completing. She added that unlike other newer sports complexes that have issues with drainage, construction crews here are taking precautions to ensure that it works properly.
The $4 million project was combined with several HVAC projects for the middle and high schools to ensure maximum reimbursement from the Rhode Island Department of Education. The complete project totals $8.6 million, including energy improvements, and is eligible for 35 to 50 percent reimbursement.
The project includes a synthetic turf field, scoreboard, bleachers, running track, and track and field event spaces. The synthetic turf field will come with a 10-year warranty and is made with 100 percent recycled material.
