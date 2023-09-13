Basketball Courts
Buy Now

Evans Field Basketball Courts in North Providence.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group with a goal of documenting the history of the famed North Providence Summer Basketball League say they’re opposed to any renaming of the basketball courts at Evans Field in honor of Ernie DiGregorio, despite the legendary basketball star’s accomplishments.

Ernie D. should be honored in some way, say members of the documentary-making group called Meet Me at the Court, but the courts here should continue to honor the men they were initially named after, Chuckie Ruggerio and Herbie Swenson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.