NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group with a goal of documenting the history of the famed North Providence Summer Basketball League say they’re opposed to any renaming of the basketball courts at Evans Field in honor of Ernie DiGregorio, despite the legendary basketball star’s accomplishments.
Ernie D. should be honored in some way, say members of the documentary-making group called Meet Me at the Court, but the courts here should continue to honor the men they were initially named after, Chuckie Ruggerio and Herbie Swenson.
Mayor Charles Lombardi suggested for a story last week that the town is looking to honor Ernie D. in some way at Evans Field, potentially even renaming the newly refurbished park as Evans DiGregorio Park.
Lombardi said he’d learned recently that the two courts themselves at Evans Field were named for two people already, saying there was no documentation of the honor at the clerk’s office and any plaques naming them had been removed, which is why he’d initially proposed renaming the courts themselves. He switched gears to thinking an overall naming of the park or some other honor might be more fitting, and the mayor said if he had known that the courts were named after two people already, he wouldn’t have initially proposed naming them for DiGregorio.
“I don’t know of any sports figure who has brought the town the recognition that he has, and I’m just trying to follow through on that,” he said.
Council President Dino Autiello said this week that the council ultimately has naming rights on facilities, with the mayor making suggestions and the board saying yes or no. The two courts at Evans were already named after people, he said, but a lot of people, including the mayor, didn’t know that.
“As long as I’m president, the courts will not be renamed,” he said.
Not only should the names attached to the courts be maintained, said Autiello, but he thinks the courts should be rededicated in their honor as two people who made such a positive impact on the town before their untimely deaths.
It was during the making of the documentary on this “legendary summer league” where players of old noticed that the courts might be renamed and brought it up as an issue, said Autiello.
Autiello said he fully supports naming something in town after DiGregorio, saying there’s been some talk about doing so at the high school gym, where his jersey hangs.
“We should do something really nice,” he said.
They also need to do some research on the land deed for Evans Field to make sure there would be no legal issues with naming it Evans DiGregorio Park, he said.
The Town Council last week removed the matter of adding DiGregorio’s name at Evans Field from the agenda.
In a letter to the Town Council, the group thanked officials for their continued investment in Swenson Ruggerio Court at Evans Field in Fruit Hill. Meet Me at the Court was formed a year ago to tell the story of the league that operated from 1962 to 1994.
“We plan on telling both a basketball story and a coming-of-age story focused on the positive formative experiences gained by the original participants,” they wrote.
They engaged the services of Evan Villari, a noted Rhode Island-based filmmaker with strong connections to the town and the Johnson & Wales media lab to develop a feature-length documentary on the history and impact of the league.
Group member Jim Cuddy said the idea of adding DiGregorio’s name at Evans Field is a bad one for a number of reasons, primarily because the courts already have a name.
Herbert “Herbie” Swenson, who died in a tragic accident in 1962, grew up on that court.
“Many of us who grew up with him and played basketball with him and went to school with him believe that Herbie would have achieved unimaginable honors for his basketball skills if his life hadn’t been cut short,” he said.
“I was part of the peer group that started what became the North Providence Summer Basketball League (NPSBL) following his death,” he added. “We were deeply moved when the court was dedicated in his honor.”
Three years later, Charles “Chuckie” Ruggerio, brother of state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, “died in an equally senseless, tragic accident at the same age as Herbie.” he added. “Chuckie, like Herbie, grew up on the court and the contiguous Evans Field, and, like Herbie, was admired to the point of being revered by his peers.”
Following the last court renovations some two decades ago, a decision was made to rededicate the court in both their names.
DiGregorio is a marvelous basketball talent, said Cuddy and others, but he spent more of his time in his early days at the Stephen Olney School court than at Evans Field, and his early days of basketball were primarily at the Woodville courts.
The summer league DiGregorio would play in during high school was so successful that it was written up as one of the best summer basketball leagues in the country, according to Cuddy.
“We believe that the league achieved this level of success by being welcoming to newcomers and by focusing on competition guided by sportsmanship,” he said.
DiGregorio’s talent was quickly recognized, and he honed his skills playing in the summer league during his high school years, said Cuddy. He was fortunate to have as a mentor and coach David “Jet” Turbridy, who started the league along with his older brother Bob. The 1968 North Providence High School State Championship team was led by DiGregorio and coached by Turbridy.
“...Ernie and his success belongs to the entire community of North Providence,” said Cuddy. “I would hope that the respected political leaders of the community find another site in town to honor Ernie.”
He added, “Swenson Ruggerio Court is a neighborhood treasure, named in honor of two sons of Fruit Hill whose untimely and tragic deaths helped to shape the adults we grew into. They both represent everything that is good about growing up in the Fruit Hill neighborhood of the town of North Providence.”
