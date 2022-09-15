PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 pleaded guilty in federal court this week to a charge of arson, announced U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Jacob Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing a ladder and entering the rear of the building, which houses at least two businesses.

