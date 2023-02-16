WOONSOCKET – Vance Scullin, a long-time city resident, is now eligible for medical benefits due to the PACT Act that was signed by President Biden last August.
Scullin, who attended Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7, was a guest of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and toured the Library of Congress and Supreme Court.
“I was sitting up in the balconies during the president’s address, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Scullin told The Breeze.
The PACT Act is a law expanding veteran health care and benefits, especially those who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The legislation passed with bipartisan support after initially being voted down by Senate Republicans. According to release from Whitehouse’s office, since 9/11, as many as 3.5 million veterans, including tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders, have been exposed to toxins in the line of duty. Many were denied VA benefits prior to the passage of the PACT Act due to outdated rules and bureaucratic red tape, he said.
After graduating high school in Ohio, Scullin served in active duty with the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1985 in the infantry. When he came back to Rhode Island in 1986, he joined the Rhode Island National Guard and served with the 119th Military Police, which has since been consolidated into the 169th Military Police Company operating out of the Warwick Armory.
“I was actually part of the Blackstone Valley sniper incident,” he said. Two men were later arrested for a two-month spree of terror on the community of Blackstone, Mass.
In 1991, Scullin was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Desert Storm. During that time, he said he was exposed to burn pits.
“Every time you would go outside, if there was gonna be a sandstorm, it was like a wall that would come at you,” he said.
In 1994, Scullin left the National Guard with the rank of sergeant and ended up retiring after many years working in the car business. Because of his exposure to the many toxic chemicals during his time serving, he said he had to deal with the long-term lasting effects.
“I actually had prostate cancer eight years ago,” he said. In addition to cancer, he has had to suffer with neuropathy as he can’t control his balance. He credited Whitehouse and his staff for helping him get compensation.
“Our state and our country are deeply grateful for Mr. Scullin’s service,” Whitehouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.