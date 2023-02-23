NORTH SMITHFIELD — Four students from North Smithfield Elementary School, including 4th-grader Savannah Gustafson, faced off in the district’s spelling bee last Friday, Feb. 17, with Gustafson emerging victorious.
She will be participating in the Breeze-sponsored Rhode Island State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 18, at Lincoln Middle School.
The bee was quite short, only lasting a little more than 12 minutes as the final four contestants battled it out. The contestants included Gustafson, Ben Masse, grade 3, Mitchell Zummo, grade 3, and Tarik Bizragane, grade 4, who lasted a total of eight rounds before Gustafson spelled the final and winning word during the ninth round to take the win.
Zummo and Masse were both eliminated in the fifth round as they spelled the words “balance” and “kneeling” incorrectly.
Gustafson and Bizragane went another two rounds before they came to the eighth round, where Bizragane was presented with the word “donkeys,” which he spelled incorrectly. Gustafson was given the word “purchase,” which she spelled correctly, and was also given the word “orca,” which she needed to spell correctly in order to win the bee.
Gustafson finished the job, beating out the three boys and moving on to the state bee.
Gustafson is the daughter of Kevin and Shawna Gustafson. The bee was facilitated by North Smithfield Elementary School Principal Jennifer Daigneault and judged by North Smithfield Middle School Principal Christine Lopes, Assistant Middle School Principal Amy Wright, and Jaclyn Cunningham, who is in charge of reading intervention at the elementary school.
