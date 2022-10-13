CUMBERLAND – Despite battling lifelong health issues, the late Darlene Corio, “never thought about what she was not able to do,” said her brother Scott, “ … she only focused on what more she could do” for others.
Darlene was recently honored by Mercymount Country Day School for her commitment to the school community and was posthumously inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Scott, who accepted the Hall of Fame award on behalf of his sister, thanked the faculty and staff at Mercymount for recognizing Darlene, who he said, “embodied the spirit of Mercy as she spent her entire life serving others, carrying burdens without complaints, showing compassion and always assisting those in need.”
The recognition means a lot to his family, he said, as they have a strong bond with the Sisters of Mercy and Mercymount School spanning generations.
“My father, Sal, orphaned at birth, was actually raised by the Sisters of Mercy. Even after he had aged out of the orphanage at 16, the Sisters invited him to live with them at Mt. Saint Rita’s, which was then a convent,” Scott said. “He became their maintenance man, their chauffeur and even became the first school bus driver when Mercymount School first opened.”
When Sal married his wife Theresa, they lived in a small home on the grounds of Mt. Saint Rita, Scott said, where they started their family together. Sal became a Cumberland firefighter and the couple moved less than a mile down the road, where his mother still lives today.
“My parents always stayed in touch with and helped the Sisters as they had helped our family,” Scott said. “My father continued with maintenance work and rides, and my mother would sew and mend clothing for many of the sisters at the convent.”
When Scott and his siblings, Michael, Darlene and Peter were of school age, he said there was “no question” that they would attend Mercymount.
Scott said things were going well for the family until his sister, then in 6th grade, fell sick and was diagnosed with kidney failure. By age 12, she had started dialysis, and by 8th grade was in total kidney failure, Scott recalled.
That year, 1975, he said Darlene received a kidney from their father. She recovered from the transplant, graduated from Mercymount and moved on to high school.
“Unfortunately, a few years after graduating high school, her donated kidney failed her, and she began dialysis again,” Scott said. Darlene would continue on dialysis for the next 37 years.
From a young age, Scott said he watched his sister endure “countless doctors appointments and hospital visits, endless amounts of medications and a variety of health issues, but she never let her illness bring her down.”
“She always found joy in doing things for others, something we had learned from our parents and the Sisters of Mercy,” he said. “She never lost her faith, her strength or her sense of humor.”
Though Darlene was not able to have a job, he said she jumped at any opportunity to help at Mercymount. When the school hosted Thursday night bingo, he said his sister was always there to work the event, socialize and support her former school.
When Scott’s wife Christine became a teacher at the school more than 20 years ago, Darlene was again able to support Mercymount, “helping Christine with anything and everything she could put her hands on,” Scott said; from decorating the classroom to laminating and cutting papers and labels, organizing binders and more.
When Christine ran out of tasks, Darlene would volunteer to help many of the other teachers prep for the start of school.
“She loved it, and couldn’t wait for the school year to start so she could help,” Scott said, and felt connected to the students despite never having met them. She was happy to play an important role behind the scenes.
“She had a spirit and energy about her that made us laugh, a strength and determination that made us humbled, and a fierce loyalty to family, friends and the Sisters of Mercy that made us proud,” Scott said. “I know she is absolutely thrilled to be in the Mercymount Hall of Fame – an honor she now shares with our father who received this award years ago.”
The generations-long bond between his family, the Sisters of Mercy and Mercymount will remain for years to come, he promised.
