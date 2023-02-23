What once was

Former Halliwell School Principal Eugene Peloquin, second from left, stands with a group under the school sign refurbished by the Kiwanis Club in 1986. The school with its unique set of smaller buildings off Victory Highway officially closed in 2019, and officials have struggled to figure out what to do with it since.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Committee has decided that they will have two alternative resolutions to bring to a March 6 Town Council meeting regarding the future of the decommissioned Halliwell School property.

The committee on Feb. 16 recommended to the council to take action on funding and appropriating funds from a decommissioning bond or other sources, and if funding is approved, to take an action to allow them to move forward in reviewing respondents to a request for qualifications from companies.

(1) comment

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

Boy am I glad I moved out this very confused Town !

Report Add Reply

