Former Halliwell School Principal Eugene Peloquin, second from left, stands with a group under the school sign refurbished by the Kiwanis Club in 1986. The school with its unique set of smaller buildings off Victory Highway officially closed in 2019, and officials have struggled to figure out what to do with it since.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Committee has decided that they will have two alternative resolutions to bring to a March 6 Town Council meeting regarding the future of the decommissioned Halliwell School property.
The committee on Feb. 16 recommended to the council to take action on funding and appropriating funds from a decommissioning bond or other sources, and if funding is approved, to take an action to allow them to move forward in reviewing respondents to a request for qualifications from companies.
The second motion and alternative for the council is to amend the resolution for required monthly meetings of the Halliwell Committee until funding is approved for the committee to move forward.
During budget season last year, $120,000 was approved for the committee to commission a master plan for the property. There were questions on whether or not that money would be used to go forward with master planning, or if it would be used for demolition as Public Works Director Ray Pendergast had argued in past council meetings that he needed the money for the abatement of the buildings.
Halliwell Committee member and Zoning Board Chairperson Robert Najarian said it’s important to draw a line with the council in the hopes of not embarrassing themselves as a committee, especially when it came to sitting down with potential companies that respond to the town’s request. Chairperson Jeff Porter said he is hopeful even if they end up being allocated $60,000 to get started. He said they had two qualified companies who were looking to be involved, including Studio Jade and BHN Architecture.
Najarian said that there was nothing from what he has seen that would lead him to believe that the council will grant them the allocated money.
“I’m expecting that they’re going to come back to us and say, look, we want to hold off on the building so why don’t you negotiate just the civil engineering aspect of it,” said Najarian.
Member Scott Sevigny said the project is most likely being put on the back burner due to the fact that the Town Council now had the police station and redevelopment of Scouters Hall into a community center to worry about going forward.
Member Chris Simpkins said the public does not want to go without seeing something at the Halliwell site though Najarian noted that the most passionate people are the seniors who advocated successfully for their senior center at Scouters.
Najarian said that if the town can’t find the will to spend a fraction of the total cost to get to the point of making a decision on what to do with the space, then there is no will to move forward. It would cost a significant amount of money even if the plan is simply to create some sort of pathway for residents to walk on at the site, as a structural engineer would have to come in and work around the wetlands on the property.
“If you can’t even find the will to spend a fraction of the total cost to get you to a point where you can start to make educated choices, then how on earth are you ever going to want to spend the construction money,” he said.
The committee agreed that they will not sit down with companies until the council makes a decision.
Boy am I glad I moved out this very confused Town !
