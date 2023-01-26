NORTH SMITHFIELD – As discussion of the Halliwell Committee switching gears to focus on efforts to develop a community center at Scouters Hall, Chairperson Jeff Porter told The Breeze he was excited to hear about the grant the town received to renovate the existing building.
“Obviously there’s an immediate need, a space for the seniors,” said Porter.
With $4 million in federal grant funding now announced for a multi-generational community center at Scouters, Porter said he believes that facility will be geared more toward senior citizens, and there’s still plenty of opportunity to develop a community type facility at the former Halliwell School property.
“I certainly didn’t feel that the past two years that we’ve been working (on Halliwell have) been all for naught,” he said.
Porter said he has recently been working with the Planning Department to update sections in the town’s comprehensive plan that reflect upgrades that the town has undertaken, and he found the senior section blank, so there’s definitely a need.
During a council meeting last week, Council President Kim Alves suggested that the Halliwell Committee turn their efforts to working on Scouters, as the current Halliwell buildings are currently waiting to be demolished and the committee is working on the request for qualifications process with companies about a possible redevelopment plan there.
“We kind of have our finger on the pulse for what’s needed for a community center,” Porter told the Halliwell Committee during a meeting last Thursday, Jan. 19, noting their extensive experience at this point with numerous aspects of planning.
Porter told The Breeze that though the focus has seemed to shift, he thinks the group can work on both projects together as members are in a unique position to know the needs for a community center.
“We’ve always had the mindset that this project, the Halliwell project, would be a five to 10-year project,” he said.
“That’s why we’ve always been pushing for getting a master plan done, so we can identify the phases, identify the cost of each phase, and really kind of put together a road map,” he added.
During the meeting last Thursday, members of the Halliwell Committee came to the conclusion that they would need some clarity on their purpose for guiding the Scouters Hall project.
“Before we make a decision on any of this, we need to have clarity on what they want out of the body for this project,” said Secretary Scott Sevigny.
Porter says if the committee does end up working on Scouters, he hopes there will be some language similar to the Municipal Building Review Task Force that their terms are completed when the projects are completed.
“We’re going to be a committee that starts with a building, the creation of a new building, I would expect that we want to have some consistency throughout that process,” he said.
