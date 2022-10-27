NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Review Committee is seeking permission to re-advertise a request for qualifications from companies to come up with a plan for the former Halliwell School property after only one company responded to an initial submission.
Member Robert Najarian said during a meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, that it would be irresponsible to recommend only one company. He added that with a mistake that was made in the process of advertising related to categorizing the request, the committee should just re-issue it and advise the Town Council, waiting for at least three companies interested in working on the project.
The committee is seeking a request for qualifications for firms to complete a master plan for the property for a multi-use community-based center that has recreational and educational components for all town residents.
Najarian said Jeff Porter, chairperson of the Halliwell Committee, should reach out to Boston-based Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype and thank them for the time they took submitting qualifications.
“I also took the time to reach out to 10 different firms local to Rhode Island and sent them the information, inviting them to join the bidding RFQ process,” said Porter. The request, he said, was posted for a month and a half and was classified under engineering instead of architecture.
He added that a few companies respectfully declined because they were too busy. He also added that the next steps for Halliwell are at a difficult point, as the committee members’ terms are coming to an end. He said the current council could also see turnover, and priorities from the town might change.
“If the majority goes in one direction or the other, so be it, I don’t think any council person would reflect on one (company) and say that’s efficient,” said Najarian.
“From a financial standpoint, I’d be surprised if the council was OK with the number from one firm,” said member Tony Guertin. Najarian added that the company could charge more knowing that they were the only company in the running.
Porter added that from his experience, the bid and request process don’t work that way.
“I don’t think they come in and say we’re gonna charge you an arm and a leg for it,” he said.
Member Robert Meo suggested that they wait a few months to see how the economy fares, as companies have been bogged down with projects. Porter added that if they re-submit too many times, it will look as if they aren’t serious about the project.
The committee now plans to re-advertise fro Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, and suspend meetings until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.