NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Halliwell Review Committee is seeking permission to re-advertise a request for qualifications from companies to come up with a plan for the former Halliwell School property after only one company responded to an initial submission.

Member Robert Najarian said during a meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, that it would be irresponsible to recommend only one company. He added that with a mistake that was made in the process of advertising related to categorizing the request, the committee should just re-issue it and advise the Town Council, waiting for at least three companies interested in working on the project.

