NORTH SMITHFIELD – Progress at the Halliwell site is being made, one action item at a time.
At the Town Council meeting on Monday, Councilor Stephen Corriveau reported that the Halliwell Review Committee has decided to cancel their next meeting for lack of agenda items.
Additionally, at the previous Halliwell Committee meeting, the committee decided to put together a Google submission for the committee members to do research and collectively submit any grant information they may find. This was done to centralize the information about grants that could be potentially available to the site as committee members work independently in between meetings. At the meeting in May, the committee hopes to have more information for and about securing grants for any new development on the property.
Additionally, Cynthia DeJesus, financial director for the town, brought up to the council that the town has been paying approximately $2,000 per year for service to the Halliwell buildings that are no longer in use. The site, which has 13 building units, has been charged $35 per quarter for water since the property was decommissioned. DeJesus and her team caught this, and the council voted to instruct the Town Administrator to bring the total number of units needing water to zero.
“We’ve been paying a lot of money for Halliwell to just sit there,” DeJesus said to the council.
It was clarified by the council that this will not cut off water to the property, and that the community garden and emergency services will still have access to water on the property that they will pay for according to use.
