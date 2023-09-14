NORTH SMITHFIELD – Playground equipment that once sat at Halliwell School will potentially now sit behind the Town Hall at 83 Greene St.
Back in 2021, The Breeze reported that the equipment at Halliwell, which remains in good condition, would potentially move to Milton and Arnold Avenues.
Last Thursday, Sept. 7, during a meeting of the Town Council, Public Works Director Ray Pendergast said that move will never happen.
“Some people suggested Milton and Arnold, which is a swamp, we’re never going to put a playground there again,” he said.
He said he can’t just throw the remaining half of the Halliwell playground somewhere with half of it already behind the police station.
Pendergast repeated again last week the issue with the town’s playgrounds is not “one-size-fits-all.” Some residents of the Bushee Park neighborhood at the time had expressed concerns that equipment relocated from Halliwell was not age-appropriate for the toddler-friendly “tyke track” installed at the park.
Councilor Doug Osier said a resident brought up the issue of the equipment still being at Halliwell.
Pendergast said he was thinking that they could install the playground behind the Town Hall as a good location, especially during the summer months, when summer concerts are going on.
Pendergast said residents often complain, but they have a hard time coming up with a solution.
He joked that they could put the equipment in Councilor John Beauregard’s yard. He said he’d like to get it moved before the winter, and it can no longer stay where it is because of the pending demolition at Halliwell.
Pendergast mentioned due to regulations changing on playgrounds, the liability of taking down the structure may fall under a different category and his team may not be able to take it down on their own. He said the council may need to authorize some money to have a company do it for them.
The council will decide on a final location at a future meeting.
