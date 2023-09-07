NORTH SMITHFIELD – The demolition of the buildings that make up the former Halliwell Memorial School off Victory Highway is now days or weeks away, and residents are reminiscing about their days in school with the 11 structures about to come down.
“Did 6th-grade at Halliwell with Mrs, Erickson, she was one of my favorite teachers,” said Stephen Weber.
“Feeling nostalgic,” he added.
Howard King said he’ll never forget the first day of class with his teacher Mr. Shunney, who individually would ask each student, “are you willing to be taught how to speak, read, and write by me for this entire year?” and each student had to answer, “yes sir, Mr. Shunney.”
“It’s funny what we remember 50-plus years later,” he said.
According to Public Works Director Ray Pendergast, abatement of the property, which has been completed about 70 percent with A.A. Asbestos Co., will be done in another couple of weeks.
Last Thursday, councilors said they were not happy with an additional $136,000 presented for cleanup at the Halliwell property as part of a change order.
The town is still discussing if a new multi-generational center will take the place of the old school.
After all these years of officials debating what to do with the old property, Halliwell is now expected to be a mostly empty lot by the end of September.
According to Joseph Lepore, senior project manager with consultant ECM, the demolition of the buildings could include the finding of drainage and water pipes added into the mix for asbestos abatement.
“That’s something you’re not going to know until you start digging these up,” he said.
The cost changes, said Lepore, were due to the wrong measurement of materials being included in the original bid package.
Lepore told councilors that it was the responsibility of A.A. Asbestos to communicate that the number included in the bid was not lining up as they worked on the abatement.
Councilor John Beauregard said he wanted to hold off on voting since the company was responsible for making the error, adding that $136,000 of work was a “big miss.”
“Maybe they can sharpen their pencils a little bit and work on their numbers,” he said.
Financial Director Antony St. Onge said the town would have to figure out where the funds come from.
Options include waiting until 2025, scraping what they can from reserves, or adding a budget amendment to the current budget. A budget amendment would be the only real option, he said.
At a meeting tonight, Sept. 7, the Halliwell Review Committee will meet to discuss the funds for the rest of the abatement. The council did approve a partial change order for $57,500.
Also tonight, the North Smithfield Town Council will also discuss relocating playground equipment from Halliwell to another location in town, as well as whether the town’s $4 million federal grant should be used to develop a new multi-generational center at Halliwell or Pacheco Park.
