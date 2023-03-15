Pawtucket – A formal request for a change of name and use of the Halo Lounge to Halo Lounge and Hookah by owner Diana Proto was denied by the City Council during a hearing last Wednesday, March 8.

This was the second request made by Proto for the name and use changes, which was denied by the City Council for failure to establish a substantial difference from the initial request and not due to a compliance issue but because it was a significant departure from “what you said you were going to do.” During the last hearing, Proto said she left with the understanding that a plan had to be put into place to get back into compliance.

