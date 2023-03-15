Pawtucket – A formal request for a change of name and use of the Halo Lounge to Halo Lounge and Hookah by owner Diana Proto was denied by the City Council during a hearing last Wednesday, March 8.
This was the second request made by Proto for the name and use changes, which was denied by the City Council for failure to establish a substantial difference from the initial request and not due to a compliance issue but because it was a significant departure from “what you said you were going to do.” During the last hearing, Proto said she left with the understanding that a plan had to be put into place to get back into compliance.
Since then, Proto said that a police detail now stops by the lounge “on a weekly basis” but that it has lost business from customers who weren’t able to purchase or use hookah. “Some folks stay and many folks leave once they find out we don’t have it,” she said. Proto said that the name and use changes are not meant to make Halo Lounge known solely as a hookah bar, but to allow the opportunity to offer hookah during limited hours as an option for patrons who ask for it.
The business is expanding, said Proto, with new advertising management of the website to display photos of food and drink offerings. The lounge has also recently been opened a few times for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m., during which many patrons requested hookah.
Jeremiah Sullivan, second owner of Halo Lounge, mentioned how “our initial use of the lounge has never changed,” stating that an SOP packet had been presented to the board when the lounge was first opened with a security plan and details that “give a full understanding (about) the business.” Sullivan said he doesn’t think hookah is the reason for any issues that happened at the establishment before he and Proto took on ownership.
The council reiterated the denial, because they said that Proto submitted the exact same request again, without a “substantial change in material circumstances from the time of the first request.”
