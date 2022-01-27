WOONSOCKET – Paulette Hamilton brings a wealth of experience in municipal dealings to her new role as executive director of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative.
“I’m excited to change my focus and do something fun and give back to the community,” the former North Smithfield town administrator told The Breeze, adding that she has many friends and family in Woonsocket.
The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative this week announced the appointment of Hamilton as the new executive director of the organization, as well as the appointment of Adam Brunetti as chairman, Margaux Morisseau as vice-chairwoman, Garrett Mancieri as interim treasurer, and Geraldine Barclay-King as secretary.
The DWC is a non-profit promoting development in downtown Woonsocket through advocacy, garnering community support for the arts, welcoming investment opportunities, and recruiting economic growth across business sectors.
According to a new release, Hamilton will offer skills acquired throughout her career as a corporate communications trainer, four-term elected town administrator in North Smithfield, policy adviser and deputy chief of staff to Lt. Gov. McKee.
She currently serves as municipal affairs director, constituent services director at the state level, working on special projects with McKee. She will fold her new executive director position into the mix this March, though she said she’s planning on retiring in the not-so-distant future.
“I remember walking down Main Street, with my mom, every Saturday, to shop at Kornstein, Eleanor Winn, McCarthy’s and other bustling stores,” Hamilton stated in the release. “I am pleased to have been selected to give back to the city where I was born. I’ll work with city government, state and federal partners, civic groups, small business owners and any individuals who have the passion for restoring the vibrancy to the Main Street area and overlay district. It won’t get done in a day, but with the talent that exists, we have unlimited potential.”
Though the newly appointed executive committee has yet to meet, Hamilton paints a picture of Woonsocket that’s buzzing, walkable, and teeming with events at the heart of the city.
“Over the years, we’ve seen malls take over shopping ‘experiences,’” she said, highlighting the importance of small business owners who provide unique experiences as the “backbone of society.”
She said she also plans to ensure that the forward momentum for growth in the area is maintained and fully supported by the group.
“I am extremely grateful to the board for putting their faith in me,” Adam Brunetti stated. “I am proud to be an original member since we re-formed this board in 2015, and I am so excited to continue the growth of our downtown area that we have seen since then. I want to thank Sen. Murray for her work as chair over the past year and Garrett Mancieri for all that he has done as executive director. While the pandemic stalled a lot of our plans over the past two years, I am confident that with this team, we are in for an amazing year of growth.”
Brunetti also serves as the secretary of Autumnfest and is the production manager and an original producing partner for the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series.
The board is actively seeking new members. Anyone interested can reach out to Barclay-King at sec@dwc02895.org, or by visiting www.dwc02895.org/volunteer and filling out the form.
