CENTRAL FALLS – After a little more than a year in office, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera says her favorite part of the job continues to be her interactions with the young women of the city.
On March 8, Rivera, the state’s first Latina mayor, hosted an afternoon where 10 female Central Falls students spent the day with her, including interacting with a panel of strong female leaders, having lunch with her, shadowing directors, and walking to a local bank with female police officers to open college savings accounts.
“These are opportunities I never had,” Rivera told The Breeze during a sit-down in her City Hall office last week. “It’s important to me to give opportunities to these young girls who are able to look up to me.”
Rivera’s approach during her first months in office has built on what she did during her campaign, when she and her team would hand out her cell phone number to parents to text her if their daughters ever wanted to speak with her. Her picture was on her campaign signs, and she said she would often hear from young girls who were excited to see that a woman was running for mayor.
Rivera’s parents didn’t go to college or finish high school, so she said she had no one to guide her toward a career as she is trying to do now for others.
Rivera says she plans to continue hosting events for women women and girls after the success of events that saw 10 female 4th-graders visit City Hall and 50 women discussing their collective challenges and aspirations for International Women’s Day earlier this month. The events with the women included lots of discussion on mental health.
“Last year was very challenging for me,” she said, adding that she’d never managed a community before, never mind through fires, a pandemic, and a homicide. “I wasn’t prepared for certain things, I didn’t have a woman holding my hand. It took a huge emotional toll,” she said.
Rivera said she has a really hard time when she thinks she can’t please someone, and it takes a huge emotional toll. She and other women shared in their experiences of taking care of themselves so they can continue helping other people.
Hands-on is the only way
Perhaps no Rhode Island mayor spends more time on the street than Rivera, who has been known to do everything from dressing in medical gear to help the city’s vaccine effort to riding along with plow drivers to learn what they’re experiencing.
Rivera, who turned 45 on St. Patrick’s Day, says she doesn’t remember the day she said she would run for mayor, only that a run became a natural outgrowth of her being active in the community for so long. You don’t have to be an elected official with a title to make a difference, she emphasizes.
On the city’s COVID response, Rivera said she knew right away after being sworn in during January 2021 that she would need to be on the ground and helping. Central Falls has a large undocumented population, she said, and people have been forced to isolate eight or 10 together, with two or three families in an apartment. Mix in food insecurity and people being forced to stay at home after losing their jobs, and it’s created a tenuous situation, she said.
Asking early on how she and her team could help families, she got practical, working with them to apply for unemployment and partnering with a friend’s nonprofit to raise money to help families. Their online fundraising goal was $5,000 in 10 days, she said, and they ended up raising more than $17,000 in 30 hours. Walmart helped out the generous effort with some $250 gift cards, she said, and Navigant Credit Union also chipped in by eliminating the fee for some Visa gift cards.
Being mayor was not a longtime personal goal, said Rivera. She says she has no personal ambition here and no agenda, considering herself a public servant and not a politician. She said there are so many needs in her city, and those are her priority, and she’s not thinking about her next position. She said she absolutely loves the job, and will definitely be running for a second and final term in a position that’s limited to two terms.
Central Falls was the hardest-hit city in the nation per capita during the pandemic, said Rivera, but the city has seen cases drop off dramatically in recent weeks, prompting her to bring back salsa nights and prepare to bring back community life as close to what it was pre-pandemic as possible.
“If something like this happened again, I don’t know how we would survive it,” she says.
Achieving her goals
Rivera says she couldn’t be happier with how things are going on her main goals as mayor of a city that was rebranded last fall with the theme of “diversity that inspires.”
Passage of a bond for a new high school was huge, she said.
“Many said we were never going to accomplish this,” she said of legislation for a new high school.
She said the city is also laser-focused on developing additional affordable housing. The lead rate increased by 50 percent here during the pandemic, in this city with its outdated housing stock, with children spending more time at home and not going to the pediatrician as much.
Rivera is also focused on a third goal of bringing back a community center, a resource the city hasn’t had in more than a decade. It would have a well-being component as a community wellness center with a focus on mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence (the top call to police), and after-school programming, among other services.
The mayor says she envisions a theater being part of that center, which is targeted to be opened in a four-story space she’s targeting on Broad Street. The city has received $2 million toward that community center, she said.
One of the first things she did after taking office was sign an order establishing the Office of Constituent Services and Health, wanting residents to know they have a space to come to be connected to resources such as rent relief or utility help. A big component of that effort, which is not meant to duplicate great services that are already in existence but offer them through the city “because this is where they feel safe,” will be the establishment of the community center, she said.
Can’t forget quality of life
Rivera said residents will continue to hear a lot about her being outside rather than in her office during the coming months. When she receives a call, she said, it’s important to her to identify the problem related to quality of life or making the community safer, and she often finds the best way of doing so is to be out there.
The mayor said it’s so important to her to listen to residents and city employees, really looking at what employees are doing and what residents are calling her about, “and putting two and two together.”
She said she learned afresh during her tours with the plow drivers just how little they rest. Directors and staff know she’ll be contacting them about issues when they come up, she said, but they also know that she understands what they’re up against.
Police continue to do a really good job on community policing, she said. There have been a lot of negative conversations nationally related to police, she said, but her approach has been to establish a relationship with law enforcement, making sure they have a relationship with the community and the community feels comfortable and safe, which is why the whole department is under the community policing banner.
Learning to expect the unexpected
Coming into office, no one talked about the unexpected events that might occur, said Rivera. Within the first month, she said, there were two fires in the city, and the unusual, but what turned out to be unsuspicious, spike continued.
She set to work early on developing a close relationship with the Rhode Island Red Cross, texting back and forth with someone from the relief agency whenever a fire takes place.
Rivera says she shows up to every fire for multiple reasons, including to support firefighters and make sure residents know she’s there for them. That includes staying with them until all of their paperwork is completed and drafting a list of follow-up items to make sure residents make the right connections.
Sarah Dell, who works as a spokesperson with the mayor’s office, laughed as she recalled getting a call from Rivera’s office and hearing squawking of parakeets in the background. Rivera had apparently asked that someone find out if the pets from the home that had burned were still alive, and Dell said it became quite apparent in that call that the birds had indeed survived the incident.
