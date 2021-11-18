CUMBERLAND – Happy Baskets, a non-profit organization providing meals around the holidays for local residents in need, has more families than ever in need of help this year, says John Johnson, longtime director of the program.
Johnson, a Cumberland native, has been director of Happy Baskets for the past 23 years. He said Happy Baskets was set up 30 years ago with the intent to provide a traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for those in need. Each Happy Basket contains about 30 items of food, he said.
Each year, the Happy Baskets program distributes tickets to schools, churches, and community facilities where administrators can pass along the tickets to those they know are in need. Other families come to Johnson directly to sign up and get a ticket.
“If someone says a family is in need, I do not question it. There is no checking or background check. It is just the word of the person nominating a family in need,” Johnson said. “Everyone else goes through me, and they have to prove that they live in town and they have to prove that they are in need.”
Johnson said that in past years, people would come to get a basket without signing up, or people would come to sign up without showing that they needed the help.
“I’m not giving someone a bag of food because they want it,” Johnson said. “They need to show documentation that they are already getting assistance whether that be food stamp programs, rent or heating, whatever it is.”
Johnson said there are also always families who don’t receive help from the government but can use help due to an illness or loss in the family, lost job, or who are just struggling to make ends meet. He said these families are also able to receive help through Happy Baskets without documented proof of need.
Happy Baskets receives its non-perishable food from food drives held around town, including at schools. Others drop off donations to Happy Baskets, located in the Cumberland Senior Center. The food is sorted and fresh vegetables are purchased on the distribution date. Johnson said that in past years, organizations in Cumberland have donated up to 150 turkeys on distribution day.
Volunteers sort through the food and put together the baskets. This year Happy Baskets will have fewer than 10 volunteers doing the work, Johnson said. It is difficult to find ways to social distance and stay safe during the work, he said, which is why they cut down on volunteer numbers.
“On a normal year, not these past COVID years, we would have 150 people a night putting the baskets of food together,” Johnson said. “When you have three or four people putting together 250-300 baskets of food, it takes a while.”
Johnson said that many people have reached out to him about volunteering and said they are sad they will not be able to take part this year.
“Some of the families have been doing it for years and they tell me that it is one of the best parts of their holidays,” Johnson said. “A lot of people win with this program; it’s not just the folks that are getting the baskets. The volunteers seem to take away just the same amount. It’s really great to see.”
“I get a lot of credit for doing this, but it’s the volunteers, it’s the people that donate food, money, or time. I have the name John Johnson. I’m just the man in the middle,” he said. “Without the volunteers, there is no program. I’m just the guy that keeps the eye on it. Everybody else deserves all the credit for making it happen.”
Happy Baskets provides information about signing up to receive assistance on its Facebook page and website. Sign-up days will be available at the Cumberland Senior Center.
Those who pick up their basket for Thanksgiving will receive a coupon for a Christmas basket so they don’t have to go through the sign-up process again.
For Thanksgiving, Happy Baskets will be distributing items on Monday, Nov. 22. For Christmas, distribution is on Dec. 20.
