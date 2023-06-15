NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield natives and Cumberland residents Jess Blackledge and Ben Degrange were at their rehearsal dinner on the evening of June 8 when they got the call that their 11-month-old Italian greyhound Oliver had run away.
The 8-pound Ollie was being watched by someone from a service when he slipped out from under their gate, and Blackledge and Degrange and their wedding guests started looking for him in the area of West Harkness Road in North Smithfield that evening.
Five days and many long hours of searching and strategizing later, and backed by an “overwhelming response” from friends and strangers in local communities, Ollie was back home on Tuesday afternoon after Blackledge and Degrange got help from friend Matt Lachance to trap him after he’d been hanging out in the same neighborhood for a couple of days just over the line in Millville, Mass.
Thousands of people shared posts about Ollie, and text tips continuously flooded in.
“He really made us feel better knowing that he was out and about and looked OK,” she said.
Lachance loaned them the trap and set up the trail cameras, checking it around the clock, and it was Lachance who called to inform them that they’d gotten their dog back. They also worked with Jamie at PackLead Pet Trackers, who set up a trap and cams and gave them a lot of advice on what they should do to get their dog home.
“We couldn’t have found him without everyone who helped keep an eye out for us,” said Blackledge, who works as operations and marketing specialist at The Valley Breeze.
Ollie’s breed is very hard to get back once they’re out because they go into full survival mode, she said.
“Any time anyone had a sighting of him, he was just sprinting so there was no way we were going to catch him,” she said. “He also was very scared, so Ben came in close contact with him, but even he couldn’t get him to go over to him.”
It was an upsetting situation, she said, but they made the best of it.
“We had so much support from our friends and family. Our entire wedding party was out super late the night before our wedding helping us look for him,” she said. “My friend Jake even gave me the shoes off his feet because I only had heels from the rehearsal dinner.”
The couple postponed their honeymoon to Italy and Croatia. In the meantime, they say they’ll probably go away for a weekend and bring Ollie along.
“We don’t want him out of our site anytime soon,” said Blackledge, laughing.
